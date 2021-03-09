Ringgold's Demetrius Butler scored his 1,000th career point Monday night in a 69-63 non-section loss to visiting Frazier.
Ringgold led 18-15 after the first quarter, but Frazier pulled ahead at halftime, 34-32. The Commodores maintained the lead in the third quarter, 50-44, and secured the win with a 19-17 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Butler scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Rams (5-12). Teammate Nicholas Peccon added 19.
Luke Santo led the Commodores (18-4) with 27 points. Owen Newcomer finished with 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Noah Oldham pulled down 10 rebounds and scored eight points.
Hockey
Carrick 8, Elizabeth Forward 3 -- Carrick pulled away with four goals in the third period for a PIHL Class B South Division victory over the visiting Warriors.
Carrick improves to 11-2-0-0, while Elizabeth Forward slips below .500 at 7-8-0-0.
Tayte Donovan tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, but Carrick regained the lead a minute later at 13:31 on Mason Hagan's goal.
Luke Napoli scored at 14:36 in the second period and Donovan added a short-handed goal at 7:50 of the third period.
The Warriors' Gabe Myers made 30 saves in the loss. Carrick's Anthony Perry turned aside 15 shots.
