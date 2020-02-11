Chris Peccon scored a game-high 23 points and Ringgold tuned up for the playoffs with a 66-52 non-section win over host West Mifflin in boys basketball action Monday night.
The Rams (13-9) charged out to a 19-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Luke Wyvratt and Demetrius Butler scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Ringgold and Jordan Mayer added 10.
Nolan Stephenson led the Titans (1-21) with 13 points.
