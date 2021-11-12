Ringgold's Ethan Saylor set the tone early with a goal 28 seconds into the game as the Rams defeated visiting Morgantown, 6-2, Thursday night in PIHL D2 South Division action.
Nathan Boulanger scored a power play goal 1½ minutes later and Hunter Hodgson added a short-handed goal at 15:04 to give the Rams a 3-0 lead in the first period.
All three goals scored in the second period were on power plays. Morgantown's Ben Li scored at 5:33. Kenny Cadwallader (9:37) and Jacob Frahlich (12:43) scored to give the Rams (5-2-0-0-0) at 5-2 lead after two periods.
Ringgold's Hunter Hodgson added a short-handed goal in the third period. Adonte Shepard scored for Morgantown (2-3-0-1-0).
The Rams' Gaige DiEugenio made 35 saves in the victory. Morgantown's Hayden Derek had 20 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.