MONONGAHELA -- Ringgold out-muscled Uniontown, 48-0, for its first win of the season Friday night but the non-conference game was also a victory for the Red Raiders mentally and emotionally.
John Polefko led the way for the Rams (1-2) with nine carries for 159 yards and four touchdowns at Joe Montana Stadium.
After almost not having a football season at all, Uniontown was given the go-ahead, got a late start to practice and kicked off its season a week later than any other WPIAL team.
"The kids were excited and they played that way," Red Raiders coach Cedric Lloyd said. "They were very grateful for the opportunity because, you never know, tomorrow we might not get to. We definitely want to take advantage of these moments."
While Uniontown's roster was under 30, Ringgold's was near 50 and the Rams had a clear edge in depth.
"For this night, they played well," Lloyd said. "No one quit on the field. They actually gave everything they had. I'm very proud of those young men, of the effort they put out, knowing that on the field they battled, they never quit, we kept fighting.
"That's kind of the mantra we want because we know we don't have a lot of numbers, we know a lot of different things people point to and say are against us, but if we fight, we give ourselves a chance and that's all I want them to do."
The Rams dominated early on, using Polefko touchdown runs of 62 and 3 yards and a 46-yard burst by Braydon Fine to go up 21-0 as Clayton Rosensteel converted six extra-point kicks on the night.
The Red Raiders got on the board when Devin George broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run later in the opening quarter to make it 21-6.
On the play, quarterback Craig Soltis deftly faked an inside hand-off to Dylan Burkholder before giving it to George going left. The sophomore got around the corner and out-raced the Ringgold defenders.
"That's our power set. I thought the kids did a really good job blocking up front, not just on that play but a lot of plays," Lloyd said.
"The kid ran hard and showed he had some speed that I hadn't seen before. It was good for us to get into the end zone so that we know that we can."
The Rams came right back as Polefko closed first-quarter scoring with a 64-yard touchdown run.
Ringgold added one touchdown in each of the final three quarters to cap the scoring. Tanner Smith hauled in a 64-yard pass from Wyatt Nicklow in the second, Polefko added a 7-yard run in the third and Landon Oslowski had a 6-yard rush in the fourth.
Rams coach Darwin Manges had talked about how close his team was to clicking enough to earn a victory after opening with competitive losses at Trinity and Laurel Highlands, and the Rams finally came through.
"The line's always been executing at a very high level," Manges said. "It's just the backs seeing it and understanding what we need to do with the ball. We always have three threats every time we snap the ball.
"Tonight was that step I was talking about. By no means are we where we need to be but it was a good solid step for us."
The Red Raiders got worn down as the game went on, according to Lloyd.
"I think the kids played hard and gave maximum effort, they just ran out of gas," Lloyd said. "Ringgold had some depth.
"We didn't match them blow for blow because they've got some talent in spots that we don't but I thought our kids really played them well in my opinion. At the start of the third quarter you could just tell we were gassed. It's not that we're not in condition. It's just the same kids playing on both sides of the ball everywhere."
One positive Lloyd noted about his defense was it's ability to come up big on fourth down.
"Four times tonight we stopped them on fourth down," Lloyd said. "The defense wasn't bad. We blew a few assignments and they got a few on the outside where we're depending on young guys.
"We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores in our secondary. Those kids will make plays. They were right there but they didn't bring the kid down. (Polefko) is a good runner."
Manges sees similarities between the Red Raiders and his 2019 team.
"They're young. I think they are where we were last year," said the second-year coach. "There are some bulls there. They have that 22 (Dakota Burkholder), he's a nice running back, he's a senior, one of two brothers. They've got some nice size up front.
"Numbers are hurting them right now. We know that. With 48 kids we're not two and three deep on the line and that's where the game is won in a conference like this."
NOTE: Ringgold paid tribute before the game to Manges' father, Darwin Manges Sr., who died in May, for his longtime coaching contributions in youth football and baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.