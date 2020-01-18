Ringgold rallied in the fourth quarter to edge Connellsville, 71-68, on Friday in non-section play at Connellsville Area High School.
The Rams (3-2, 10-5) trailed 46-43 after three quarters, but used a 28-22 advantage in the fourth for the victory. The Falcons (2-3, 6-8) had a 20-12 lead after the first before the visitors won the second quarter, 21-14, to cut the halftime deficit to one at 34-33. Connellsville had a 12-10 edge in the third.
The Falcons’ Ahmad Hooper scored a game-high 29 points. Teammate Kade Musgrove added 16 and Bo Soisson 11.
Ringgold’s Chris Peccon scored 26 points. The Rams’ Demetrius Butler had 16 and Nate Pajak added 12. Luke Wyvratt put in 11 for the visitors.
