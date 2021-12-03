Hunter Hodgson’s goal with just 18 seconds left in overtime Thursday night lifted Ringgold to a 2-1 victory over Elizabeth Forward in PIHL D2 South Division action.
Zach Motil gave the Warriors (4-2-0-1-0) the lead with a power play goal at 4:27 of the third period. Matthew Karpuszka and Chase Glunt assisted on the goal.
Jacob Frahlich tied the game 80 seconds later for the Rams (8-2-0-0-0) with Kenny Cadwallader and Nathan Boulanger assisting.
Gaige DiEugenio made 29 saves in the victory. The Warriors’ Michael Burgos turned aside 41 shots.
Bishop Canevin 3, Connellsville 2 — The Falcons’ rally fell short in a road loss to the Crusaders.
Bishop Canevin (9-1-0-0-0), the first-place team in the North Division, defeated Connellsville Tuesday night, 8-1, at The Ice Mine.
Isaiah Porter gave the Falcons (2-6-0-0-0) the early lead with an unassisted goal at 4:02 of the first period. Bishop Canevin’s Ben Ondrejko tied the game with a power play goal at 13:44.
PJ Forster lifted the Crusaders to a 2-1 lead with a goal 2:24 into the second period, and Ty Serowski added an insurance goal just over a minute later.
Jesse Hodge drew the Falcons to within a goal when he found the back of the net at 9:16 of the third quarter.
The Falcons’ Max Sperry made 38 saves. Adam Serakowski turned away 18 shots for the Crusaders.
