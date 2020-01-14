Ringgold outscored South Park in the fourth quarter, 19-10, for a hard-fought 58-48 Section 3-AAAA home victory Tuesday night.
The Eagles (1-4, 5-8) led 15-11 after the first quarter and 26-21 at halftime. The Rams (3-2, 8-5) pulled into a 39-38 lead after the third quarter.
Luke Wyvratt scored a game-high 19 points for Ringgold. Chris Peccon finished with 18. Freshman Jordan Mayer had a double-double, his first, with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Aidan Rongaus scored 17 for South Park and Eli Podgorski added 11.
