Ringgold rallied in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 76-70 Section 3-AAAA victory at Waynesburg Central.
The Rams (2-0, 7-2) trailed heading into the fourth quarter, 52-47, but outscored the Raiders in the final eight minutes, 29-18, for the come-from-behind road victory.
Ringgold led 11-10 after the first quarter, but Waynesburg (0-2, 5-5) pulled into a 27-21 halftime lead.
Ringgold's Chris Peccon scored a game-high 28 points. Luke Wyvratt added 25 and Nate Pajak finished with 13.
Lucas Garbert led the Raiders with 27 points. Richard Bortz scored 15 and Chris King finished with 12.
Section 3-AAAA
Ringgold 11-10-26-29 -- 76
Waynesburg Central 10-17-25-18 -- 70
Ringgold: Chris Peccon 28, Luke Wyvratt 25, Nate Pajak 13. Waynesburg Central: Lucas Garber 27, Richard Bortz 15, Chris King 12. Records: Ringgold (2-0, 7-2), Waynesburg Central (0-2, 5-5).
