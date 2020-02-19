FOX CHAPEL — Connellsville hung with Pine-Richland in the first half, but the Rams' hot shooting proved to be too much for the Falcons in a 81-51 setback on Tuesday in the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs at Fox Chapel Area High School.
Pine-Richland (15-8) jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first 3:06 that prompted Connellsville head coach Andy Hedrick to take a timeout. The Falcons (8-15) outscored the Rams, 11-10, the remainder of the period to cut the deficit to 18-13 entering the second.
Connellsville continued to battle, and down only four before a 6-0 run put Pine-Richland up 33-23 with 1:50 left in the second quarter after Kyle Polce made a shot from behind-the-arc for three of his game-high 27 points. The Rams had a 38-27 halftime advantage.
"We knew they would hit shots, and we couldn't match-up with them man-to-man, and we were just slow getting to them in our zone," Hedrick said. "They started to get hot in the second half."
Polce made 11 field goals, including five 3-pointers. Pine-Richland was successful on 13 three-point attempts.
"We have a lot of guys that can score," Pine-Richland coach Jeff Ackermann said. "Kyle Polce averages about 17 a game and Logan Murray usually average 15, but he was off tonight. It wasn't all the stars that played well tonight. Everyone needs to step up in our next game. I didn't think they could score that high against us if we scored about 80."
The Falcons cut the deficit to 50-40 in the third quarter after Josh Maher scored inside and Bo Soisson made a three-pointer, but Polce responded with another three and the Rams had a 55-42 lead after the third.
Pine-Richland pulled away in the fourth, as it had a 26-9 advantage in the frame.
Kade Musgrove led Connellsville in scoring with 15 points on six field goals and was 3 of 6 at the foul line. Maher added 12 on six field goals and Josh Marietta chipped in with 10 on five field goals. Teammate Ahmad Hooper scored nine points on three field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 2 of 2 at the line.
Hooper, Maher, Musgrove, Soisson, Collyn Flynn, Ramani Pirl and Cole Shearer played their final high school game as seniors.
"I wish we could have went out looking a little better than what we did," Hedrick said. "Over the course of the season, we had some moments that were really good, and I am going to miss them (the seniors)."
"No. 25 (Maher) is really good and he finishes well," Ackermann said. "I knew he was going to be big, but he is even bigger in person. No. 1 (Hooper) hurt us. He was really fast."
The Rams' Joe Petcash scored 14 on four field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 3 of 4 at the line. Teammate Levi Wentz added 12 on five field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 1 of 4 at the line. He also had a slam dunk in the first quarter.
Pine-Richland plays Upper St. Clair (19-3) on Saturday in the quarterfinals. The site and time have yet to be determined.
