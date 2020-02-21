Ringgold's Jonnie McDuffie moved two spots up the podium, while Elizabeth Forward's Gavin Guern slipped down a couple at Friday's WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships at South Park Area High School.
McDuffie finished fourth with an 11-dive total of 409.30 points. The Ringgold junior finished sixth last year.
Guern, a senior, placed fifth overall with 386.20 points. Guern was the bronze medalist in 2019.
Both local divers advance to the PIAA Championships at Bucknell University with the Class AA diving finals on Friday, March 12.
Kyle Maziarz completed the sweep of diving gold for North Catholic with his runaway first-place finish with 558.05 points.
Quaker Valley's Simon Iwanonkiw won silver with 422.90 points, while South Park's Cole O'Connor took bronze with 409.30 points.
Keystone Oaks' Alex Oleksak finished sixth with 350.35 points for the final automatic berth into the state meet. Knoch's Kevin Golden (335.5) and Winchester Thurston's Benjamin Gutschow (311.70) rounded out the top eight places on the medals stand.
Elizabeth Forward's Andrew Palmer placed 14th with 246.25 points. Laurel Highlands' Joe Holp was 20th with 132.85 points in his first district championships.
Ringgold sophomore Brooke Mihalik finished 10th in her first district championship with 256.85 points. Mount Pleasant freshman Paige Richter placed 12th with 237.40 points.
North Catholic's Maggie Foley won the gold medal in convincing fashion with 440.45 points. Seton-La Salle's Taylor Weyrich was second with 399.05 points and Central Valley's Alexa Gonczi third with 392.20 points.
Central Valley's Alyssa Bruno (4, 323.35) and Payton Sarver (6, 313.40) and Derry's Alyson Cowan (5, 317.35) also qualified for the PIAA Championships.
Knoch's Krystle Ekas (285.25) and Derry's Ashley Baker (283.25) rounded out the top eight medal-winning performances.
