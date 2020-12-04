Ringgold won the shootout Thursday night to remain undefeated in PIHL Class B Division play with a 4-3 road victory over Bishop Canevin.
The Rams improve to 6-0-0-0 for 12 points with the shootout victory. Bishop Canevin is also undefeated with four wins and two shootout losses.
Kenneth Cadwallader's unassisted goal at 11:45 of the third period gave Ringgold a 3-2 lead, but the Crusaders responded with Ty Serakowski's power play goal with only 33 seconds left in the game.
The first period was scoreless. Boulanger broke the tie with a goal assisted by Hunter Suarez and Zachary Kalinowski at 1:12 into the second period.
The lead increased to 2-0 six minutes later on Hunter Hodson's power play goal with the assist to Cadwallader.
Bishop Canevin tied the game with two goals in the final seven minutes of the period.
Ringgold mustered four shots in overtime, while not allowing any by Bishop Canevin.
The Rams' Jerry Mease made 21 saves in the victory. The Crusaders' Adam Serakowski turned aside 35 shots.
