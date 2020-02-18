Ringgold closed in on a perfect PIHL Class B South Division season Monday night with a 7-3 victory over visiting Bishop Canevin at the Rostraver Ice Garden.
The Rams improve to 17-0-0-0 for 34 points with one game remaining. Ringgold travels to Carrick Monday for the regular season finale.
Ringgold's Brad Bujdos scored just 1:41 into the game off assists by Nick Nagy and Ethan Saylor. Nick Nagy's power play goal at 4:58 doubled the lead.
Turner Anselm's power play goal at 6:36 cut the Crusaders' deficit to 2-1, but the Rams' Nathan Todd countered with a goal at 10:08.
Ringgold's Hunter Suarez scored a power play goal at 10:55 for the lone tally in the second period.
The Crusaders' Chase Evans netted a short-handed goal at 2:03 of the third period to make the score 4-3, but back-to-back goals by Bujdos returned control of the game back to the Rams. Bujdos scored a power play goal at 6:10 and then finished his hat trick with a tally at 6:11.
Bishop Canevin's Cameron Ropchock scored a power play goal at 7:41 and the Rams' Jeremy Bednar closed the scoring with a power play goal at 13:38.
Bishop Canevin was 2-for-2 on power play opportunities and scored a short-handed goal. Ringgold was 4-for-4 in power plays.
Jerry Mease made 22 saves for the Rams. The Crusaders' Adam Serakowski turned aside 39 shots.
