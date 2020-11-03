The last time Elizabeth Forward and Ringgold played it was in the PIHL Class B semifinals the week before St. Patrick's Day.
As it turned out, that would be the final game of the 2019-20 season with the championship game postponed, then later cancelled, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ringgold's Nathan Boulanger scored in overtime to lift the Rams to a 6-5 victory and back to the title game in defense of their PIHL crown.
Boulanger picked up where he left off by scoring the first goal of the 2020-2021 season Monday night as the Rams opened the season with a 9-3 victory over the Warriors.
Boulanger actually scored the first two goals of the season to give the Rams an early 2-0 lead, but Joey Wach cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Warriors with four minutes left in the period.
Kenneth Cadwallader scored a pair of goals in the second period for the Rams, and Tayte Donovan scored a power play goal for the Warriors.
The Rams pulled away in the third period with goals from Trenton Hawk, Zach Kalinowski, Ethan Saylor, Nicholas Nagy and Cadwallader. Zach Motil scored for Elizabeth Forward.
The Rams' Jerry Mease made 16 saves, while the Warriors' Gabe Myers turned aside 29 shots.
