The Ringgold hockey team opened the PIHL B South Division season Thursday night with a convincing 11-2 victory at Central Valley.
Ethan Saylor led the way for the Rams with four goals and one assist. Nathan Boulanger netted a pair of goals, and Noah Levander, Kenny Cadwallader, Braden Pringle, Phillip Quattrone and Donald Tustin scored one apiece.
Ringgold's Jerry Mease turned aside seven of the nine shots he faced. Central Valley's Patrick Miller made 30 saves.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, California 0 -- The first-place Lady Maples swept past the second-place Lady Trojans for a Section 2-A road victory to open up a two-game lead over California and Fort Cherry.
Mapletown (9-0, 11-1) won by the scores, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12. The Lady Maples can clinch at least a share of the section title with one more victory.
Ella Menear had a double-double for the Lady Maples with 13 kills and 10 digs. Macee Cree had a solid all-around performance with 28 assists, three aces and seven digs. Krista Wilson finished with 14 kills and six aces. Taylor Dusenberry added 10 digs and three kills to the victory.
California falls to 7-2 in section play.
Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The Lady Colonials defeated visiting Laurel Highlands for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Albert Gallatin won in three sets, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17.
Elizabeth Murtha (9 kills, 2 aces), Emma Eckert (8 assists), DJ Thomas (7 digs), Laney Wilson (6 blocks, 11 kills), Kennedy Felio (8 assists), and Mia Moser (2 aces) all had solid performances for the Lady Colonials.
Emily Fleenor finished with 12 digs and six kills for Laurel Highlands (4-5). Morgan Wheeler had 14 assists and seven kills. Adrienne Mattey had seven digs and Mia Pierce finished with six kills.
Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 0 -- The Lady Rams shutout the Lady Titans in Section 2-AAA action.
Ringgold swept to victory by the scores, 25-8, 25-12, 25-23.
Aubrey Siwula had 12 kills and Lacey Kalinowski finished with seven for the Lady Rams. Aleah Siwula had 15 digs.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Lady Leopards fell in straights sets in a Section 3-AAA match at Thomas Jefferson.
The Lady Jaguars swept to victory by the scores, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13.
Gianna Anderson had a solid defensive effort for Belle Vernon ( 2-6, 5-7) with 13 digs. She also had a team-high three aces. Lily Shahan had four kills.
Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0 -- The Lady Commodores handed the visiting Lady Bulldogs a loss in Section 3-AA play.
Frazier (9-0, 12-0) won by the scores, 25-10, 25-22, 25-13.
Gracen Hartman sparked the Lady Commodores with 15 service points and 23 assists. Jensyn Hartman finished with 14 kills and Grace Vaughn added eight. Maddie Stefancik had a double-double with 10 service points and 10 assists. Molly Yauch had a team-high 17 digs. Eliza Newcomer had three blocks.
West Greene 3, Hundred 1 -- The Lady Pioneers won the final two sets to earn a non-section victory over visiting Hundred.
West Greene (8-6) won by scores of 25-11, 25-27, 25-7 and 25-9.
Sophia Plock and London Whipkey led the Lady Pioneers in kills with 10 and seven, respectively, and BreAnn Jackson had 42 assists.
West Greene also got 12 service points from Olivia Kiger and nine service points from Anna Durbin.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Rockets soared past the visiting Lady Gators (0-7) in a Section 2-A match.
Jefferson-Morgan (4-5, 5-7) won by scores of 25-22, 25-11 and 25-17.
Isabelle Bazzoli led the Lady Rockets with five kills and two blocks, Ali Ostrich contributed six assists and five aces and Anna Uveges chipped in with three kills and four aces. J-M also got three kills from Madison Wright and six aces from Taryn Schmolke.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 3, Trinity 2 — Daniel Sassak scored a hat trick to move atop the school's all-time goal-scoring list with 92, topping the mark set by Markello Apodiakos, in the Leopards' Section 3-AAA victory over the Hillers.
Belle Vernon improves to 7-3-0 in the section and 10-3-0 overall.
Josh Lent and Tyler Johnson scored for Trinity (7-3-2, 8-3-2).
Aquinas Academy 3, California 1 -- Darryl Ray scored the lone goal for the Trojans in a non-section road match at Aquinas Academy.
The home team led 1-0 at halftime.
Bentworth 2, Seton-La Salle 0 -- The Bearcats led 2-0 at halftime and Landon Urcho made the advantage stand for a Section 4-A victory over the Rebels.
Jerzy Timlin and Julian Hays scored for Bentworth (8-0-1, 12-1-1) in the first half. Timlin and Ryan Colbert assisted on the goals. Urcho made eight saves to preserve the shutout.
Seton-La Salle is 6-1-1 in the section and 8-2-1 overall.
Charleroi 21, Southmoreland 0 — Eben McIntyre set the Cougars' single-season goal-scoring record with his six goal performance against the Scotties in Section 3-AA action.
McIntyre scored six goals to run his season total to 53. Bryce Large and Joel Chambers both scored four goals and Shea Smith netted a pair for the Cougars (11-0-0, 11-1-0).
Southmoreland slides to 0-10-0 in the section and 0-14-0 overall.
Connellsville 5, Hempfield 1 — Seth Basinger scored a hat trick to lead the Falcons to a Section 3-AAAA victory over the Spartans.
Sam Artis added a pair of goals for Connellsville (2-9-0, 2-11-0). Hempfield falls to 0-9-0 in the section.
Elizabeth Forward 2, Avonworth 0 — The Warriors edged the Antelopes for a Section 1-AA victory.
Gino Penascino and Ethan Bowser scored for Elizabeth Forward (8-2-0, 9-2-0). Avonworth goes to 5-6-0 in the section and 6-7-0 overall.
Mount Pleasant 2, Yough 0 — Derek Donitzen made the slim advantage stand in the Vikings' Section 3-AA victory over the Cougars.
Logan Rega and Joseph Barrick scored for Mount Pleasant (5-3-1, 5-4-1).
Yough is 6-4-0 in the section and 6-6-0 overall.
