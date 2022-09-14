Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak opened the Section 2-AAA cross country season on the right foot Tuesday afternoon with a course record.
The Rams lost to host Elizabeth Forward, 24-31, and defeated Thomas Jefferson, 17-41. Pajak easily won the race in 15:49 to break the Round Hill Park course record of 16:05 set by his older brother Ryan in 2020.
David Molisee (6, 18:01), Cael Konek (8, 18:38), and Aidan Fausnaught (9, 18:44) finished in the top 10 for the Rams.
Elizabeth Forward swept the triangular after defeating Laurel Highlands, 19-38.
The Warriors’ Patrick Burgos was second in 16:27, Thomas Fine was fourth in 17:41 and Hunter Thomas placed fifth in 17:43. Garrett Vietmeier (7, 18:13) and Tyler White (10, 18:53) also had top-10 finishes.
The Mustangs’ Matt Schwertfeger was third overall with a time of 16:42. Drake Shaffer (15, 19:18), Dylan Wilson (16, 19:19), Preston Lauffer (24, 20:16.99), and Marco Peccon (28, 20:57) also had scoring runs for Laurel Highlands.
Belle Vernon 17, California 43; Belle Vernon 21, Greensburg C.C. 37; Greensburg C.C. 22, California 33 — The Leopards opened Section 5-AA with a triangular sweep at California.
Belle Vernon’s Luke Henderson finished first in 17:51. Dylan Holliday (3, 18:54), Troy Teegarden (4, 19:55), Landen Baron (5, 19:58), and Logan Metzer (10, 21:00) all finished in the top 10 for the Leopards.
Niamh McClaflin (7, 20:01) and Kai Vanderlaan (8, 20:17) finished in the top 10 for the Trojans.
Girls cross country
Ringgold 20, Elizabeth Forward 41; Laurel Highlands 23, Elizabeth Forward 35; Ringgold 21, Thomas Jefferson 34; Thomas Jefferson 21, Laurel Highlands 40 — The Lady Rams had five finishers in the top 10 for a Section 2-AAA triangular sweep at Round Hill Park.
Ryan Wilson (2, 21:42), Angelique Mariana (3, 21:58), Matigan Evans (6, 23:11), Willow Leach (8, 24:20), and Isabel Shvarts (10, 24:32) led Ringgold to a pair of season-opening victories.
Laurel Highlands split the meet with a victory over host Elizabeth Forward.
The Lady Warriors’ Marissa Manko won the race in 21:35. Brooke Yurkovich placed 13th in 24:43.
Isabella Baker (7, 24:12), Haley Filcheck (9, 24:26), Isabelle Pulice (23, 27:29), Sarah VanVerth (24, 27:43), and Alexandra Pulice (25, 27:49) had scoring runs for Laurel Highlands.
Belle Vernon 15, California 50; Belle Vernon 19, Greensburg C.C. 41; Greensburg C.C. 15, California 50 — Tessa Rodriguez and Roz Perrozzi finished 1-2 to lead the Lady Leopards to a Section 5-AA sweep at California.
Rodriguez’s winning time was 21:13 and Perrozzi crossed the finish line in 22 minutes. Claire Sokol (5, 24:56), Kylie Stanger (8, 26:04) and Melina Stratigos (10, 26:25) rounded out the scoring runs.
California’s Alina McClaflin was third in 22:08 and teammate Anastasia Georgagis placed fourth in 22:35.
Boys golf
Laurel Highlands 214, Trinity 215 — The Mustangs edged the visiting Hillers to remain undefeated in Section 2-AAA play at Uniontown Country Club.
Laurel Highlands improves to 8-0. The Hillers go to 5-2.
Colin Crawford and Austin Koposko shared scoring honors for Laurel Highlands with 5-over 41. Nate Schwertfeger (43), Jaden Ringer (44), and Hunter Bosley (45) also counted in the final score. CJ Gesk’s 53 did not count.
Trinity’s Ryan Walther had medalist honors with 39.
Connellsville 214, Albert Gallatin 254 — Rylan Keslar fired a 2-over 37 to lead the Falcons to a Section 2-AAA road victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Connellsville (8-3) pulled into a second-place tie with Trinity at 5-2 after the Hillers’ loss to Laurel Highlands.
Ethan Rice also had solid round for Connellsville with 38. Ethan Porreca (44), Christian Firestone (45), and Cooper Gray (50) closed the scoring for the Falcons. Evan Means’ 58 was not used.
Trent Clemmer and Mikayla Hammond shared scoring honors for the Colonials (2-5, 2-6) with 46. Greyson Jarrett (52), Caeden Bergman (52), and Jackson Myers (58) rounded out the scoring. Hayden Metts’ 60 did not count.
Carmichaels 209, Bentworth 259 — The Mikes held on to share of first place in Section 3-AA with a victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Mason Lapana had medalist honors for Carmichaels (8-1, 9-1) with an even-par 37. Liam Lohr (43), Dustin Hastings (42), Dominic Colarusso (42), and Patrick Holaren (45) rounded out the scoring. Tucker Whipkey’s 50 did not count.
Beth-Center 243, Brownsville N/S — The Bulldogs won the Section 3-AA match after the Falcons didn’t have enough players.
Gionna Peterson (44), Luke Amon (46), Karson Keys (48), and Nick Wrenshaw (51) had scoring rounds for Beth-Center (3-7, 3-8).
Matthew Sethman shot 42 for Brownsville (0-8, 0-9).
Waynesburg Central 211, Jefferson-Morgan 253 — Mason Switalski fired a 1-over 37 at Greene County Country Club to lead the Raiders to a key Section 3-AA victory.
Chase Phillips (41), Braden Benke (42), Derek Turcheck (44), and Dom Benamati (47) also had scoring rounds for Waynesburg (7-2, 8-3).
Brock Bayles was the low man for the Rockets (3-6, 3-8) with 6-over 42. Clay Wilson (46), Grant Hathaway (51), Jaxon Silbaugh (55), and Brendan Wood (59) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Uniontown 210, Geibel Catholic 236 — The Red Raiders returned home from Pleasant Valley Golf Club with a Section 8-AA victory.
Logan Voytish led the way for Uniontown (5-3, 6-5) with a 3-over 38. Wade Brugger finished with 41. Clay Dean shot 43. Colton Mathias and Tate Musko both carded 44.
Evan Bower was the low man for the Gators (4-4) with 39. Seth Dolan (43), Claire Konieczny (42), Sarah Konieczny (53), and Luke Shumar (59) also counted in the final score.
Belle Vernon 212, Frazier 218 — The Leopards remained undefeated in Section 8-AA with a win at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Patrick Bush (42), Jordan Mocello (40), Rogan Maloney (42), Seth Tomalski (44), and Mark Toth (44) scored for Belle Vernon (10-0, 10-0).
Nixen Erdely had medalist honors for the Commodores (2-7, 5-8) with 34. Jay Thompson (42), Dylan Keilbach (44), Tyler Morrison (46), and Aidan Hardy (52) all counted in Frazier’s final score.
Charleroi 221, Elizabeth Forward 224 — The Cougars kept their Section 8-AA playoff hopes alive with a road victory at Butlers Golf Course.
Nick Summers, Colton Palonder, and Gage Patterson all shot 42 for Charleroi (5-4, 8-4).
The Warriors’ Logan Monzak was medalist with 37.
Girls golf
Upper St. Clair 183, Elizabeth Forward 216; Bethel Park 206, Elizabeth Forward 216 — The Lady Warriors lost both ends of a Section 2-AAA triangular at Upper St. Clair Country Club.
Elizabeth Forward’s Mya Morgan secured medalist honors after shooting 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.