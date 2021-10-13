Ringgold sophomore Ryan Pajak continued his solid cross country season by finishing first overall in a school-record time Tuesday afternoon at the Mingo Classic held at Mingo Creek Park.
Pajak completed his home course in 15:46 to break the Ringgold school record. He fell five seconds short off the meet and all-time course record.
Teammates Lorenzo Zeni (14, 17:24.79) and Nick Whaley (15, 17:26.88) also made the awards stand with top-20 finishes.
The Rams won the AA title with 20 points. Ethan Hutchinson (6, 18:21.80), Alex Niziol (8, 18:35.30), and Thomas Borne (10, 19:00.76) had top-10 finishes in the AA race to help Ringgold win the team title.
Elizabeth Forward finished second in AA with 58 points. Patrick Burgos finished in the top-20 overall, placing 18th in 17:29.81. Hunter Thomas finished ninth among AA runners with a time of 18:54.37.
Upper St. Clair won the boys AAA team title with 52 points.
Eden Christian took first among the A teams with 20 points.
Waynesburg Central was eighth with 227 points. Travis Tedrow had the top finish in the A competition for the Raiders, placing 36th in 21:13.20.
West Greene was ninth with 234 points. Kaden Shields was 26th in the A race with a time of 20:26.61.
Avella was sixth with 154 points. Westley Burchianti placed 22nd in the A race in 20:02.57, crossing the finish line four seconds before his brother Colton.
Bethel Park's Jenna Lang was the overall winner of the girls race, crossing the finish line in 18:39.82.
Ringgold's Charlee Leach earned a spot on the awards stand by placing 12th with a time of 20:23.56.
Ringgold was third in the AA race with 73 points. Angelique Mariana (13, 23:50.80), Annie Daerr (14, 24:19.25), and Matigan Evans (15, 24:19.25) were in the top 25 AA runners.
The Elizabeth Forward girls were second in the AA race with 72 points. Laci Schwirian just missed the podium in 21st place overall. She was fifth in the AA race with a time of 21:10.22. Marissa Manko was sixth among AA runners with a time of 21:46.90.
Chartiers Valley was the top AA team with 24 points.
Serra Catholic won the girls A title with 47 points.
The West Greene girls were seventh in the A race with 136 points. Katie Lampe was 22nd in the A race in 26:54.0, edging teammate Alexandria Six at the finish line.
Waynesburg Central was eighth with 173 points. Addison Blair finished 20th in the A race in 26:49.94.
Upper St. Clair won the AAA team title with 43 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.