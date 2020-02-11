Connellsville allowed an early 2-0 lead -- and perhaps its PIHL Class B South Division playoff hopes -- slip away Monday night as Ringgold rallied for a 9-3 victory at the Rostraver Ice Garden.
The Falcons (6-9-0-1) trail third-place Morgantown and Elizabeth Forward by two points and Bishop Canevin, in fifth place by a point with 13 points. Morgantown has a game in hand on the Falcons, as well.
Connellsville closes the season next week with two homes, a makeup game against Elizabeth Forward on Monday and the season finale on Thursday against Morgantown.
The Rams kept plowing through the schedule, improving to 16-0-0-0 for a league-leading 32 points.
The visiting Falcons grabbed the early lead when Tristan Lipanski found the back of the net from a Timmy Pisula assist at 1:53. The lead doubled to 2-0 when Milan Deffibaugh scored an unassisted goal at 11:04.
Ringgold's Nick Nagy scored with just 17 seconds left in the period off Jeremy Bednar's assist.
The Rams carried the momentum into the second period with four unanswered goals over a nine-minute span. Hunter Bergman, Ethan Saylor, Brad Bujdos and Evan Eberlein gave Ringgold a 5-2 lead. Bujdos' goal was a power play tally.
Lapinski scored his second goal of the game, a power play goal, with five minutes left in the period, but the Rams' Clayton Colecchi responded with a power play goal at 16:19. Brad Bujdos then gathered the ensuing face off and scored a goal just 15 seconds later for a 7-3 lead.
Nagy capped the scoring with two goals in the third period to finish with a hat trick.
Connellsville lost discipline late in the game with a series of misconduct penalties, including game misconducts to Lapinski and Luke Wascak.
Ringgold peppered 61 shots on the Falcons' Alex Mitchell. The Rams' Jerry Mease made 12 saves in the victory.
