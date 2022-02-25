Ringgold rallied with four unanswered goals in the second period for a 7-2 PIHL D2 South Division victory Thursday night against visiting Trinity.
The Rams strengthened their hold on first place, improving to 13-4-0-1-0. The Hillers slip to 1-15-0-1-0.
Cole Ramsey spotted Trinity the lead with the only goal in the first period.
Ethan Sayler needed only 24 seconds into the second period to tie the game for the Rams. Saylor beat Trinity goalie Kirsten Lallone less than a minute later for the lead.
Kenny Cadwallader extended the lead to 3-1 at 4:05 and Hunter Hudgson scored a power play goal at 11:47 to give the Rams a 4-1 advantage.
Trinity’s Jack Gordan scored a late goal to make the score 4-2 after two periods.
Nathan Boulanger scored twice and Hodgson netted his second goal to close out the scoring in the third period.
Trinity went 0-for-7 on the power play. Ringgold converted 1-of-6 man-advantage opportunities.
Ringgold’s Jerry Mease made 18 saves. Lallone turned aside 29 shots.
Track & field
PAC Indoor Track & Field Championships — The Waynesburg men won five medals at the conference indoor championship meet.
Kai Herbert won the bronze medal in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.72 seconds. Andrew Kasper placed seventh in the 5,000 meters in 16:29.89 and teammate Luke Whisel crossed the finish line four seconds later for eighth place.
The Yellow Jackets’ Josh Derricott jumped 1.86 meters (6-1¼) for third place in the high jump. Garrett Hillard placed fifth in the shot put (41-4½).
Waynesburg’s Katherine Henderson was named the PAC co-Most Outstanding Performer in the field events after three top-eight finishes. She won the long jump with a leap of 5.20 meters (17-¾). Henderson was second in the high jump (4-9) and sixth in the triple jump (31-6½).
Teammate Audrey Doby also medaled in the high jump. Becca Dolce won the bronze medal in the weight throw (41-2¼) and was fourth in the shot put (35-10¾).
Michaela Rose won the silver medal in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.95 seconds, as well as in the 200 in 26.79 seconds. Aubrey Wingeart placed second in both the 3,000 meters (10:28.02) and 5,000 meters (19:27.25), and was fourth in the mile (5:26.12).
Gabrielle Reifsnyder was seventh in the 5,000 meters.
Washington & Jefferson’s Jake Sinclair, a Beth-Center graduate, placed sixth in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:09.69.
The Presidents’ Bre Trusler, a California grad, won the 400 (1:00.81), was fourth in the 200 (27.68), and placed eighth in the 60 (8.99).
