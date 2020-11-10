Ringgold was to travel to Avonworth and Elizabeth Forward was scheduled to host Wilmington, but both games were postponed Monday and the teams ended up playing each other at Rostraver Ice Garden.
The Rams defeated the Warriors for the second time in week with an 8-2 victory in the rescheduled game.
Elizabeth Forward (1-2-0-0) led 1-0 after the first period on Zach Motil's goal, but Ringgold scored three unanswered goals in the first 9½ minutes of the second period to pull into the lead.
Zach Kalinowski tied the game on a goal assisted by Nathan Boulanger three minutes into the period, then Boulanger converted Kenneth Cadwallader's pass into the lead about 5½ minutes later.
Evin Fries set up Ethan Saylor for what was the game-winning goal 9:25 into the period.
Ethan Neal cut the Warriors' gap to 3-2 with about two minutes left in the period.
The Rams' Nicholas Nagy scored a power play goal just 26 seconds into the third period. Cadwallader added a pair of goals, and Kobie Kirich and Ethan Saylor scored a goal apiece.
Ringgold's Jerry Mease made 16 saves to preserve the win. Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers had 42 saves.
