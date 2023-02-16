The Ringgold wrestling team overcame an early deficit Wednesday night for a 42-22 non-section victory over visiting South Fayette.
Jack Duncan started the Rams' rally with a pin in 1:32 at 139 pounds. Tanner Shawl received a forfeit at 145 pounds.
Ringgold lost by fall at 152 pounds, but came back with a pin at 160 pounds by Austin Pehowic, Kevin Willis received a forfeit at 172 pounds, and Jake Conroy won by fall at 189 pounds.
Brayden Wilcher continued the run with a major decision at 215 pounds.
Nico Bove won by fall at 114 pounds and Brennan Ambrose secured an 8-6 decision at 121 pounds.
Ringgold lost a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Franciscan 64, Waynesburg 52 -- Franciscan steadily pulled away throughout the game for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
The Barons (3-16, 4-19) led 12-9, 31-19 and 51-35 at the quarter breaks.
Marley Wolf led Waynesburg (2-17, 2-22) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Waynesburg Central graduate Clara-Paige Miller scored six points and pulled down three rebounds, while Brownsville grad Emma Seto grabbed six rebounds and scored four points.
Jazzlyn Melnyk scored 16 points for Franciscan. Kylie Panizza had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Washington & Jefferson 87, Geneva 64 -- The Presidents clinched the top seed in the Presidents' Athletic Conference tournament with a victory over visiting Geneva.
Washington & Jefferson improves to 18-1 in the PAC and 22-2 overall. Genevan slips to 6-13 in the conference and 6-18 overall.
Albert Gallatin graduate Bryn Bezjak scored a team-high 21 points for Presidents. She also had four rebounds and four assists.
Teammate Meghan Dryburgh had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Sarah Berardelli also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Franciscan 65, Waynesburg 62 -- The Barons rallied in the second half for a PAC road victory.
The Yellow Jackets (3-16, 5-18) led 39-34 at halftime. Franciscan outscored the home team in the second half, 31-23, for the win.
Josh Zimmerman scored a game-high 24 points for the Barons (4-15, 7-17). Aidan Hickey finished with 18 points and Colton Hage added 10.
Antone Baker led Waynesburg with 19 points and nine rebounds. Matt Popeck finished with 16 points. John Tastinger added nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.