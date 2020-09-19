Ligonier Valley rallied from an early 13-0 deficit to defeat host Frazier in a non-conference game Friday night.
The Commodores (1-1) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Brayden Boggs completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Luke Santo.
Boggs made it 13-0 with a 23-yard scoring toss to Isaac Thomas in the second quarter.
The Rams' Haden Sierocky scored on a one-yard in the second quarter and George Golden kicked the first of his five extra points to make it 13-7.
Ligonier Valley (1-1) went in front to stay, 14-13, later in the second when Nick Beitel returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown
Grant Dowden helped the Rams open up the lead in the third quarter when he scored on a five-yard run and on a 25-yard pass from Sierocky to make it 28-0.
Sierocky's nine-yard TD run in the fourth quarter put Ligonier up 35-13.
Frazier's Christian Mingrino finished up the scoring with a 27-run scoring run.
Boggs complete seven of 11 passes for 141 yards, two TDs and the one interception.
