ROSTRAVER TWP. -- Ringgold rebounded from last week's tough overtime loss to Connellsville with a 6-2 victory Monday night over visiting Wilmington in PIHL Class B Division action at Rostraver Ice Garden.
"The Connellsville game was a real wake-up call," said assistant coach Dave Schneider, who was filling in for head coach Rick Kalinowski. "We came back as a team. We showed we are the top team to beat."
Nathan Boulanger scored a pair of goals in the second period, the first short-handed and the second unassisted, to spot the first-place Rams (11-0-0-1) a 3-1 lead after two periods.
"Our penalty kill was definitely on point," praised Schneider.
Ringgold scored first when Kenneth Cadwallader's shot from the goal line to the left of Wilmington goalie Dom Serafino snuck through his pads at 7:25. Trenton Hawk assisted on the goal.
The Rams had a golden opportunity to double their lead six minutes later, but the visitors cashed in with Nick Cartwright's short-handed goal at 13:41.
Cadwallader completed his hat trick with goals five minutes apart in the third period. Hunter Hodgson assisted on the first at 5:02, and Cadwallader scored an unassisted goal at 10:02.
The Rams made it five unanswered goals when Hawk scored a power play goal at 13:10. Cadwallader assisted to give him a five-point night.
Wilmington (7-3-0-0) finally broke the Ringgold scoring run with Drake Tomak's goal at 13:14.
Ringgold goalie Jerry Mease was up to the task, turning aside 22 shots. Mease made 11 saves in the final period.
"Jerry played his butt off. It was a good rebound. He was a little down after the OT goal (against Connellsville)," said Schneider. "He want to be the person to carry the team when we need it."
Serafino made 39 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.