Ringgold scored four goals in the second period Thursday night on its way to a 7-3 win over visiting Carrick to regain first place in the PIHL D2 South Division standings.
The Rams improve to 11-4-0-1-0 for 23 points. The Raiders slip to second place by two points with a 10-5-0-0-1 record.
Ringgold pulled into a 3-2 lead just 27 seconds into the second period on Jacob Frahlich’s power play goal. The Rams’ lead increased to 4-2 on Trent Hawk’s goal at 5:51.
The Ringgold run continued with Hunter Hodgson’s short-handed goal at 6:44. Nathan Boulanger and goalie Gaige DiEugenio assisted on the goal.
Carrick’s Tanner Heidkamp slowed the run with a power play goal at 13:47, but Frachlich’s second power play of the period gave him a hat trick and the Rams a 6-3 lead at 14:39.
Ringgold’s Kenny Cadwallader scored the only goal of the third period. Cadwallader also assisted on three goals.
The Rams ran out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Nathan Boulanger and Frahlich.
The teams were called for 16 penalties for 32 minutes.
DiEugenio made 27 saves in the victory. Carrick’s Logan Keady turned aside 29 shots.
Elizabeth Forward 5, Morgantown 1 — The Warriors led 2-0 in the first period on their way to a PIHL D2 South Division victory at Morgantown.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 9-6-0-2-0 for 20 points and trails second-place Carrick by just one point. Morgantown is in fifth place with a 6-7-0-1-0 mark and 13 points.
Joey Wach gave the Warriors an early lead with a goal at 2:08 of the first period. Garrett Kristen doubled the lead 3½ minutes later.
Morgantown scored its only goal at 5:25 of the second period.
The Warriors responded with two power play goals within a three-minute span. Matthew Karpuszka found the back of the net at 7:08 and Zach Motil gave the Warriors a 4-1 lead at 10:02.
Motil scored the last goal of the game just over a minute into the third period.
The teams were called for a combined 14 penalties for 50 minutes.
Elizabeth Forward goalie Gabe Myers made 32 saves. Morgantown’s Hayden Derk stopped 23 shots.
