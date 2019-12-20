Ringgold pulled away from visiting Trinity with six goals in the second period as the Rams remained unbeaten in PIHL Class B South Division with an 11-2 home victory Thursday night at the Rostraver Ice Garden.
Ringgold remains atop the South Division standings with 22 points, improving to 11-0-0-0. Trinity sits in fifth place with 10 points (5-8-0-0), trailing Connellsville by two points.
Brad Bujdos opened the second-period onslaught with a power play goal at 3:33, assisted by Hunter Suarez. He added a second goal in the period at 9:51 and assisted on Zach Kalinowski's power play goal at 16:05.
Clayton Colecchi, Justin Day and Ethan Saylor also scored in the second period as the Rams ran their lead to 9-0 heading into the final period.
Evan Eberlein and Suarez scored in the third period for Ringgold.
The Rams led 3-0 in the first period with two late goals. Colecchi scored the first goal of the game at 9:57. Nathan Todd netted the second goal with one minute left in the second period, and Saylor found the back of the net 45 seconds later.
Ringgold's Jerry Mease made 24 saves to preserve the victory. Trinity's Chase Bitz played one period, making 11 saves on 13 shots, with Jon Chopp playing the other two with 27 saves on 36 shots.
