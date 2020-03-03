ROSTRAVER TWP. -- Ringgold took a while to rev up the offense Monday night, but once the Rams got the motor running in the second period pucks found their way to the back of the net for an 11-2 victory over visiting Wilmington in the PIHL Class B quarterfinals.
The Rams won the PIHL D2 championship last year. The division was realigned and renamed Class B this season, so Ringgold returns as the defending champion.
They will play rival Elizabeth Forward in the semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m. at the RMU Island Sports Center. The Warriors defeated Avonworth, 3-1.
The Rams' title defense got off to a rocky start, even though they dominated the attack time in the first 17 minutes.
Ben List's shot flew over Ringgold goalie Jerry Mease's glove hand to give the Greyhounds a 1-0 lead at 2:51. The lead doubled at 4:57 when Nick Cartwright dug out a loose puck under Mease in a scramble in front of the net and poked the puck across the goal line.
Wilmington took only four shots in the period.
The Rams' pressure finally paid dividends when Nathan Todd, with Justin Day assisting, scored at 5:31.
Ringgold Rick Kalinowski laid it on the line between periods.
"Stop playing lazy," Kalinowski told his squad. "We were losing 2-0 at one point. I told them 'Relax, you're too good for this.'
"I have to be honest. I was worried to be down 2-0. They weren't executing."
Kalinowski felt the Rams might've been peeking into the future, especially since they defeated Wilmington earlier in the season, 9-2.
"No offense to Wilmington, but they were worried about the next game," admitted Kalinowski.
Ringgold has shown the ability to score in bunches throughout the season, and the Rams kicked the offense into another gear in the second period. Although, they had a couple apparent goals not go up the board.
Early pressure led to the puck sliding behind the Greyhounds' Dom Serafina, but the goal was waived off because of two players in the crease. Not long after, a shot appeared to hit in the net and settle on the goal line, but Wilmington's Ryan Popovich quickly cleared the puck off the goal line before Ringgold's Zach Kalinowski could pounce on the loose puck.
The Rams' Brad Bujdos finally found the back of the net at 2:38 with Clayton Colecchi assisting.
Bujdos and Hunter Bergman assisted on Zach Kalinowski's tie-breaking goal at 5:17. Kalinowski fired off a shot as he circled in front of the net and Serafina managed to get a piece of the puck with his glove hand. The puck had enough momentum to slip over the goal line.
Budjos scored his second goal of the period at 8:50 and Nathan Todd made it 5-2 at 9:05.
The break between the second and third periods didn't slow down the Rams. Nathan Boulanger, from Justin Day and Evan Eberlein, gave Ringgold a 6-2 lead at 2:08 of the final period.
"Nathan Boulanger's goal was a momentum shift," said Rick Kalinowski.
Bujdos completed his hat trick with a goal at 7:55. Day increased the advantage to 8-2 just over a minute later.
Todd kept the scoring momentum going with a goal at 12:01. Boulanger, with Eberlein and Suarez assisting, scored a power play goal at 15:44 on the Rams' lone man advantage.
Evin Fries scored with only 14 seconds left in the game to close the scoring.
The Rams managed to stay out of the penalty box. Wilmington was scoreless in their two opportunities.
"Ethan Saylor was big on the penalty kill," praised Rich Kalinowski. "Evan Eberlein had a great game.
"I wrote on the board before the game 'Play smart.' The past three games they've played pretty smart. Take penalties and you'll lose to better quality teams."
The Rams peppered 54 shots on Serafina. Mease faced just 14 shots.
Ringgold was undefeated through the first 17 games of the regular season until suffering a 3-2 overtime loss to Carrick in the season finale.
"I think there was some carryover from the Carrick game. We needed a game like this," said Rick Kalinowski.
The Rams had a loud following at Rostraver Ice Rink, including the Ringgold middle school band.
"The best part of the night was the band. There were the seventh player on the ice," praised Kalinowski.
Elizabeth 3, Avonworth 1 -- Jake Provident scored the go-ahead goal 10 minutes into the second period and then goalie Billy Siemon made the lead stand as the Warriors advanced to the PIHL Class B Division semifinals.
Lucas Kearns assisted on Provident's goal to give Elizabeth Forward (11-7-0-1) a 2-1 lead.
Kearns also assisted on Tayte Donovan's insurance goal, a power play tally 53 seconds into the third period.
Michael Vasko's power play goal at 6:34 of the first period spotted the Warriors the early lead, but Joshua Perry found the back of the net about six minutes later.
Elizabeth Forward was success on 2-of-4 power plays, while the Antelopes (11-6-0-1) failed on seven man advantages.
Siemon turned aside 25 shots in the victory. Avonworth's Benjamin Korol made 18 saves.
