Ringgold bookended five-goal periods Monday night for an 11-2 PIHL Class B victory over visiting Avonworth at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Ringgold remains undefeated, improving to 12-0-0-0 for 24 points and first place in the South Division. The Antelopes (7-3-0-1) are in second place in the North with 15 points.
Ethan Saylor scored a pair, while Nathan Boulanger, Hunter Suarez and Evan Eberlein netted one apiece to give Ringgold a 5-0 lead in the first period.
Avonworth scored the first two goals of the second period, but the Rams' Brad Bujdos got one of the goals back with an unassisted tally at 7:02.
Play was chippy in the third period with Ringgold scoring three power play goals to run the score to 10-2.
Nathan Todd opened the scoring at 1:57 of the final period. Bujdos, Eberlein and Todd scored power play goals in the span of two minutes to put the game away.
Bujdos netted the final goal at with about three minutes left in the game.
Avonworth's Matt Lesnick made 41 saves, including a penalty shot in the third period.
The Rams' Chad DeGroen turned aside 19 shots.
