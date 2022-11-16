Ringgold netted seven goals in the first period Tuesday night as the Rams rolled to a 10-1 road victory at Trinity in a PIHL D2 Blue Division game.
Ringgold (5-0-0-0-0) pulled away with seven goals in the first period.
Trent Hawk gave the visitors the early lead with a goal at 1:57. Ringgold then pulled away with three goals in a minute, starting with Kobie Kirich's goal at 8:05. LJ Crouch followed at 8:32 and Hawk scored his second goal of the game at 9:03.
The lead grew to 5-0 with Philip Quattrone's goal at 9:42. Crouch netted his second goal at 12:58 and Bruce Santina made it 7-0 with 3:19 left in the period.
Trinity's George Coyle scored the only goal of the second period.
Ringgold scored a pair of quick goals in the third period when Noah Levander found the back of the net at 8:48 and Braden Pringle followed just 12 seconds later.
Levander closed the scoring with a short-handed goal at 12:03.
Ringgold's Collin Moffett made seven saves. Kirsten Lallone stopped 32 shots for Trinity (0-8-0-0-0).
Lincoln 81, California (Pa.) 76 -- The Vulcans had a rough time in their home opener with a non-conference loss to the visiting Lions.
California slips to 1-2 overall, while Lincoln improves to 2-1.
Keith Palek III led the Vulcans with a career-high 28 points, including 3-of-5 three-pointers, and added 10 rebounds for the sixth double-double of his career. Cam Polak scored 20 points with four 3-pointers. Jermaine Hall added 15 points and seven rebounds.
California led 43-41 at halftime.
Lincoln opened the second half with a 9-0 run for a 50-43 lead, but California responded with a 14-5 surge for a 57-55 lead. The home team's lead grew to 66-57 with about seven minutes remaining.
Lincoln pulled into a 75-75 tie with less than two minutes remaining after a 12-9 run. Lincoln then regained the lead at 77-75 with 57 seconds left.
