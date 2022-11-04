Ringgold scored eight goals in the second period Thursday night for a 12-4 victory against Elizabeth Forward in PIHL D2 Blue Division action.
The game's only power play opportunity was is in the second period, but it was the Rams' Kenneth Cadwallader scoring a short-handed goal at 6:30.
Cadwallader completed his hat trick five minutes later. Noah Levander, LJ Crouch and Philip Quattrone scored in between the Cadwallader goals.
Elizabeth Forward (1-4-0-0-0) responded with three unanswered goals from Joey Wach and two by Patrick Malandra.
The Rams finished with the high-scoring period with two goals in the final 36 seconds. Cadwallader scored his fourth and fifth goals in a 35-second span, the second coming with just one second left in the period.
Ringgold (4-0-0-0-0) scored the first nine goals of the game with first-period scores by Cadwallader, Crouch and Haywood. Wach also scored in the period.
The Rams' Hawk closed the scoring with 68 seconds remaining in the game.
Ringgold's Collin Moffett made 29 saves. Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers stopped 15-of-24 shots, while Logan Brewer allowed three goals on six shots.
