Burrell scored the opening goal Tuesday night, then Ringgold responded with nine unanswered goals on its way to a 14-2 home victory in PIHL Class B Division action.
The Rams improve to 16-0-0-1. The Bucs slide to 3-13-0-0.
Christian Driscoll scored a shorth-handed goal at 2:37 to spot the visitors a 1-0 lead.
The Rams’ Zachary Kalinowski tied the game 30 seconds later, and Ethan Saylor gave the home team the lead 53 seconds after that.
Nicholas Nagy and Kalinowski scored two more goals in the first period, and Larry Crouch and Nathan Boulanger added a goal apiece to give Ringgold an 8-1 lead after the first period.
Kobie Kirich extended the Ringgold lead to 9-1 when he scored 35 seconds into the second period.
Burrell’s Jonas Sopko scored a power play goal at 1:21.
The goals kept coming for the Rams with Kalinowski scoring for his hat trick and Hunter Suarez netting a pair of goals. Boulanger also scored to give the Rams a 13-2 lead after two periods.
Saylor capped the scoring with a power play goal midway through the third period.
Ringgold’s Jerry Mease allowed two goals on five shots. Zach Stewart started in goal for Burrell, allowing six goals on 21 shots. Connor Kariotis played the final 17 minutes, giving up eight goals on 23 shots.
College softball
California (Pa.) 11, Clarion 10; California (Pa.) 9, Clarion 7 — The Vulcans rallied in the seventh inning of both games to rally for a sweep of a PSAC West doubleheader at Clarion.
California improves to 9-3, while the Golden Eagles slip to 1-9 in the PSAC and 3-9 overall.
The Vulcans’ pulled into an 11-9 lead in the top of the seventh in the opening game on a two-run single from Alyssa Young and Shayna Postler’s sacrifice fly.
Clarion scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the inning and had the tying run on first base.
Paige Wilson went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in the first game. Young also had three hits with two RBI and two runs scored. Brooke Wilson had a pair of doubles, including a two-run shot in the top of the sixth inning, and three RBI. Alexa Pastor finished with two RBI and two runs scored.
Kelsey Barron pitched the final 2.1 innings in relief to earn the win. Barron allowed one earned run on two hits.
The Vulcans trailed 7-5 in the top of the seventh inning in the nightcap. Postler smacked a bases-clearing single to give the Vulcans an 8-7 lead, and later scored on Britney Wilson’s two-out single.
Postler went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored. Southmoreland graduate Charity Henderson was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Britney Wilson finished with a pair of hits, three RBI and a run scored. Young added two hits, two RBI and a run.
Ellie Lobdell pitched 2.1 innings of one-hit relief for the win. She recorded five strikeouts.
Penn State Greater Allegheny 9, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 2; Penn State Greater Allegheny 10, Penn State Fayette 0 — Penn State Fayette dropped both ends of a PSUAC road doubleheader.
Lauran Minerd led the Roaring Lions (0-2, 0-6) with three hits, including a double, in the first game. Kesley Holp added a single and double, and Kayla Zelonka finished with two hits and an RBI.
Hope Hixson (0-4) went the distance in the loss, allowing nine earned runs on nine hits and seven walks with five strikeouts.
Lauren Mastowski had Fayette’s only hit in the nightcap. Hayley White (0-2) was the losing pitcher, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits in four innings with 10 walks and a strikeout.
Westminster 13, Waynesburg 0; Westminster 8, Waynesburg 0 — The Yellow Jackets lost both ends of a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road doubleheader.
Laurel Highlands graduate Emma Bliss finished with two hits to lead Waynesburg (7-7).
Waynesburg was held to just two hits in the opening game, and four in the nightcap.
College baseball
California (Pa.) 5, Salem 0 — Four pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout to lead the Vulcans to their sixth win in a row.
California improves to 9-3. Salem falls to 3-14.
Devin Foster earned his first career win, allowing no hits with six walks and three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. Albert Gallatin graduate Jackson Miller allowed one hit in 2.1 innings of relief.
Jacob McCaskey finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored for the Vulcans.
Women’s lacrosse
Saint Vincent 18, Waynesburg 4 — The Lady Bearcats returned home with a convincing Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory.
Hannah Rosenberger and Eve O’Sullivan both scored twice for the Yellow Jackets (0-3, 0-3). Riley Yoder made a season-high 14 saves in the loss.
