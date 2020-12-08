Ringgold needed just nine seconds to score the only goal the Rams needed Monday night as the home team rolled to a 20-0 victory over visiting Central Valley in a PIHL Class B Division game.
The Rams remain unbeaten, improving to 7-0-0-0 for 14 points and the top spot in the South Division standings. Central Valley is in last place in the North Division with a record of 0-4-0-0.
Nicholas Nagy scored off the opening faceoff, assisted by Zachary Kolinowski and Hunter Suarez.
The puck kept slipping past Central Valley goalie Colton Carpenter.
Zachary Kalinowski scored a hat trick in the first period. He added two goals in the second period and another in the third period, and assisted on two others for an eight-point night.
Ethan Saylor also scored a hat trick and assisted on three goals for a six-point game. Hunter Suarez, Nagy, Larry Crouch and Kobie Kirich all scored two goals apiece.
Nathan Boulanger scored once and assisted on six goals. Trenton Hawk and Evin Fries both scored one goal.
Ringgold’s Jerry Mease had a pretty easy night in the goal, facing only five shots. The Rams pelted Central Valley goalie Colton Carpenter with 49 shots.
Elizabeth Forward 10, Burrell 3 — The Warriors scored the first eight goals for a convincing PIHL Class B Division road victory over the Bucs.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 3-4-0-0 in the South Division, while Burrell slips to 0-2-0-0 in the North Division.
Tayte Donovan scored the first two goals for Elizabeth Forward, the second on a power play, and Josh Hill added another power play goal for a 3-0 lead after the first period.
Donovan scored his hat trick goal with about six minutes remaining in the second period. Sean Weber, Zach Motil and Roman Gardner added even-strength goals, and Joey Wach scored a short-handed goal.
The Bucs fought back by scoring the first three goals of the third period in a span of 1:19, but the Warriors’ Josh Hill stopped the scoring run with a power play goal with 2:20 left in the game. Matt Karpuska capped the scoring with a power play goal with only 14 seconds remaining in the period.
Elizabeth Forward blasted 50 shots on goal. Zach Stewart started for the Bucs and allowed seven goal on 34 shots in 28:20 of action. Austin Schueler played the final 22:40 and let in three goals on 16 shots.
The Warriors’ Gabe Myers turned aside 29 shots, including 17 in the third period.
