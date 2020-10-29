WHITE OAK — If the WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championships were competed in a “normal year,” the entire Ringgold cross country team would be packing their bags next weekend for a trip to the state meet in Hershey.
However, it’s a “covid year,” altering the number of teams advancing (1) and individual runners (7) earning berths into the PIAA Championships.
Ringgold was five points behind Greensburg Salem after the first of two Class AA races, and, ultimately, placed six points behind the Golden Lions for the WPIAL team gold medal.
Greensburg Salem won gold with 79 points and the Rams scored 85.
Ringgold did have a number of individual successes with Ryan Pajak second, Lucas Pajak in sixth and Ben Daerr placing seventh. The finishes earned all three a berth into the state meet.
The lead pack remained together through the first half of the race, but didn’t completely break apart to the finish.
Knoch’s Mike Formica and Ryan Pajak were able to get a little distance in the last half mile, and Formica held off Pajak down the homestretch to win the gold medal in 16:15, just two seconds before Pajak crossed the finish line.
Pajak noted the impact the large lead pack had on his race.
“There were so many more people than at the Red, White & Blue and Tri-State (invitationals),” said Pajak.
Pajak had second thoughts about his quick start.
“I was way out too early,” said Pajak. “I should’ve held my ground hard. I went out fast. (Formica) used me to the end.”
Pajak and Formica both sprinted hard to the finish line.
“I need to go now,” Pajak said of his final sprint in the final ¼-mile. “He had longer strides.”
Pajak was also running to help the Rams advance to the state meet after just missing out last year.
“I wanted to get a good placing for our team. I wanted to go 4-for-4 (in gold medals), but the kid who won it, deserved it,” said Pajak.
Lucas Pajak wasn’t too far behind, crossing the finish line in 16:31. Daerr trailed by four seconds.
“It’s not what I wanted,” said Lucas Pajak. “I’m happy with what my team did. I’m proud of them.
“It was a good race.”
Pajak also said he went out a little too hard.
“The lead group pulled ahead in the last ½-mile. I basically went out too fast and got back a little bit. But, I got it back in the last ¼-mile,” said Pajak.
South Park’s Kirk Stewart finished 10th in 16:44 for the final PIAA berth.
Uniontown’s Leyton Maust held off a couple runners, including teammate Mason Stewart, to finish 28th overall in 17:28. Stewart was 30th with a time of 17:32.
“I started to work the last ½-mile. I knew I had to get further up there,” explained Maust, whose finishing time was a personal best. “I stuck in the pack pretty well. I just picked kids off as I could.”
The weather conditions — steady drizzle, temperatures in the mid-50s and fog — led to tough footing at points around the course.
“The footing is difficult. A couple kids fell in front of me. I had to slow down,” said Maust.
Belle Vernon freshman was 32nd overall in 17:32. Elizabeth Forward’s Christian Guinto-Brody finished 65th with a time of 17:32.
Yough’s Levi Gebadlo shot out into the lead at the start of the race, but settled into 44th place in 17:49. Michael Brown was the first Laurel Highlands runner to cross the finish line, placing 106th overall in 19:04.
Winchester Thurston had three runners in the top four of the Class A race, including champion Patrick Malone in 16:26, to win the team title with 67 points.
Waynesburg Central’s Gabe McConville finished 15th in 17:23, missing the final berth into the state meet by 23 seconds. California’s Kolby Kent placed 36th overall with a time of 18:21, and West Greene’s Kaden Shields was 60th in 19:28.
