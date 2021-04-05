Ringgold advanced to the 2020 PIHL Class B Division title game with a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory over rival Elizabeth Forward.
Little did anyone realize the game-winning goal by Nathan Boulanger on March 9 would be the last scored by the Rams in the playoffs with the championship against Carrick scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day originally postponed — and then eventually canceled — because of coronavirus.
So, in effect, Ringgold is still the defending champion, although the title won in 2019 was when the division was named D2.
Ringgold (16-0-0-1) opens the playoffs tonight against Avonworth (7-8-0-1) at Ice Castle Arena Trackside in Castle Shannon at 8:10 p.m., instead of its home rink, Rostraver Ice Garden.
“The Ice Castle is a good change for us. The ice surface is better,” said Ringgold coach Rick Kalinowski. “I don’t think there’s enough seating. The PIHL charged each team $200 per game, so it’s free admission.
“People need to read Covid rules for each facility. Be smart. That’s what it comes down to.”
Connellsville (9-5-0-3) travels to Delmont to face Bishop Canevin (10-4-0-2) at the Center Ice Arena at 9 p.m. Elizabeth Forward (8-10-0-0) also plays at 9 a.m., opening the quarterfinals against Neshannock (13-3-0-0) at the Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning.
“Carrick and us, we both feel we’re the defending champions,” said Rick Kalinowski. “Carrick had a great season (in 2019-20). We had a great season.”
The rosters have changed since that last game in the 2020 season.
“Last year, we had nine seniors. Two years ago, we had five seniors. We have five seniors this year. That’s a lot of kids lost,” said Rick Kalinowski.
Ringgold was touched by the pandemic, with the coach’s son and team captain Zachary missing three games.
“It was all about safety,” said Rick Kalinowski. “We’re a month behind, but we played 17 of 18 games. I’m happy with that.”
The Rams have been hard to beat over the past two seasons, capturing 68 out of a possible 70 points in the regular season, plus the two playoffs wins last year. Add in the 2018-19 season, and Ringgold has posted a 49-4-0-2 record in the regular season over the past three years.
The only blemishes on Ringgold’s record over the past two seasons are 3-2 overtime losses to Carrick in the 2019-2020 season finale and Connellsville on Jan. 28.
The Rams faced Avonworth just once this season, shutting out the Antelopes, 6-0.
Ringgold has allowed a league-low 31 goals, while the offense has scored a league-leading 135 goals.
The Rams’ Jerry Mease has allowed a league-low 1.76 goals per game in 17 games, while playing 879:25, the fourth-most minutes in the league. His .887 save percentage is among the best in the league. Mease has posted four shutouts.
Ringgold boasts the fourth through seventh leading scorers in Class B, led by Nathan Boulanger’s 47 points (26 goals-21 assists). Ethan Saylor (19-24) and Nicholas Nagy (26-17) are tied for fifth with 43 points. Kenneth Cadwallader is seventh with 37 points (21-16).
Boulanger and Nagy are tied for third in goals scored, and Cadwallader is eighth. Teammate Zachary Kalinowski is 10th with 20 goals.
Cadwallader, though, is out after suffering an elbow injury.
Rick Kalinowski said his approach to the game won’t change entering the playoffs.
“The key is to continue to play our style of game. We go in with a plan, accurate shots and strong defense,” explained Rick Kalinowski. “We have the three Hunters (Suarez, Bergman, Hodgson) back there on defense.
“One of our principles is to be relentless each and every game. Life isn’t easy. Go at it every time. Any sport you go to play, you want to be the best you can be every day.”
Rick Kalinowski continued the thought, adding, “I tell my son Zach, he’s the captain, it’s your team. Keep them focused.”
The Falcons finished third in the Class B South Division. Connellsville lost to Bishop Canevin, 3-2, back in November in the lone game between the two teams.
Connellsville goalie Alex Mitchell is second in minutes played with 917:03 over 17 games. He has a solid 2.67 goals against average and is among the league leaders with a .894 save percentage. Mitchell posted two shutouts.
Max Sokol leads the Falcons with 20 goals. Milan Deffibaugh has scored a team-high 29 points on 17 goals and 12 assists.
Connellsville scored 75 goals and allowed 50 in 17 games.
The Warriors dropped both games to the North Division-leading Lancers, 7-3 and 5-3.
Tayte Donovan is the top scorer for Elizabeth Forward with 36 points on 18 goals and 18 assists.
The Warriors goalie Gabe Myers has played a league-leading 935:49. He has a 5.67 goals against average and .830 save percentage.
Carrick (15-2-0-0) plays Wilmington (12-6-0-0) in the other quarterfinal at the Ice Castle Arena at 7 p.m.
The semifinals will be played on Thursday, April 15, at RMU Island Sports Center. The Ringgold-Avonworth winner faces the Bishop Canevin-Connellsville winner at 7:05 p.m. The Neshannock-Elizabeth Forward winner plays the Carrick-Wilmington winner at 9:05 p.m.
“It would be kinda cool if that would happen,” Rick Kalinowski said of a Ringgold-Connellsville semifinal.
The championship returns to RMU Island Sports Center on Tuesday, April 20, at 9 p.m.
