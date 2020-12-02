Nathan Boulanger scored the only goal visiting Ringgold would need Tuesday night in the Rams' 6-0 victory over Avonworth in a PIHL Class B Division game.
Ringgold improves to 5-0-0-0 and sits atop the South Division with 10 points. The Antelopes slip to 0-2-0-1.
Ethan Saylor and Trenton Hawk assisted on Boulanger's goal 7:43 into the game. Saylor and Hunter Suarez assisted on Nicholas Nagy's goal three minutes later to give Ringgold a 2-0 lead after the first period.
Boulanger scored an unassisted goal 5:38 into the second period. Saylor netted a goal with six minutes left in the period from a Larry Crouch pass. Kenneth Cadwallader made it 5-0 with about four minutes left in the period with the assists going to Zachary Kalinowski and Boulanger.
Cadwallader closed the scoring with a short-handed goal, assisted by Nagy, 6:18 into the third period.
The Rams' Jerry Mease saved all 10 shots he faced. The Antelopes' Ben Korol made 40 saves. Both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.