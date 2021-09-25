Ringgold scored 28 points in the first quarter Friday night and didn't look back for a 42-0 non-conference victory over Uniontown at Bill Power Stadium.
Landon Oslowski scored the first of his three touchdowns on an 8-yard run at 8:52 of the first quarter.
Deondre Dotson found Evan Parson open in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass about two minutes later.
Robert Taylor picked up a blocked punt for a touchdown at 4:29, and Oslowski scored his second touchdown with only seven seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Neither teams scored in the second quarter, but Oslowski broke the scoreless string on a 10-yard touchdown run at 5:59 of the third quarter.
Maddox Sukel closed the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run with 6:59 left in the game.
Non-conference
Ringgold 28-0-7-7 -- 42
Uniontown 0-0-0-0 -- 0
First Quarter
Rin: Landon Oslowski 8 run (Landon Oslowski kick), 8:52
Rin: Evan Parsons 9 pass from Deondre Dotson (Landon Oslowski kick), 6:57
Rin: Robert Taylor 22 blocked punt (Landon Oslowski kick), 4:29
Rin: Landon Oslowski 7 run (Landon Oslowski), :07
Third Quarter
Rin: Landon Oslowski 10 run (Landon Oslowski kick), 5:59
Fourth Quarter
Rin: Maddox Sukel 5 run (Landon Oslowski), 6:59
Records: Ringgold (3-2), Uniontown (1-3).
