Ringgold closed with five goals in the third period Monday night for a 9-1 victory at Burrell in PIHL D2 Division play.
Kenny Cadwallader led the Rams (6-2-0-0-0-0) with two goals and three assists. Hunter Hodgson had a four-point night with a goal and three assists. Nathan Boulanger scored two goals and added an assist.
Ethan Saylor, Trent Hawk, Jacob Santori and Donald Tustin all scored one goal for the Rams.
Ringgold led 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 after two periods.
The Rams’ Gaige DiEugenio made 19 saves in the victory. Zach Stewart stopped 24 shots for Burrell (4-2-0-1-0).
