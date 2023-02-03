Ringgold scored three goals in the first period Thursday night for a 7-1 road victory at Morgantown in a PIHL D2 Blue Division game.
Rams skate to 7-1 win at Morgantown
By the Herald-Standard
-
- Updated
- 0
Friday, February 3, 2023 2:31 PM
Ringgold scored three goals in the first period Thursday night for a 7-1 road victory at Morgantown in a PIHL D2 Blue Division game.
The Rams (12-1-0-1-0) remain atop the division with 25 points. Morgantown (7-7-0-1-0) is tied for fourth place with 15 points.
Trent Hawk, Matthew Sylvester and Kenneth Cadwallader all scored one goal each in the first period. Cadwallader's score was short-handed.
Noah Levander and Braden Pringle added goals in the second period. Levander and Hawk scored their second goals of the game in the third period.
Ringgold's Collin Moffett made 29 saves in the victory. Morgantown keeper Brandon Nyga stopped 25 shots.
