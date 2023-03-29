The Ringgold boys split their opening Section 2-AAA home triangular with a victory against Laurel Highlands and a loss to Belle Vernon.
The Rams edged the Mustangs, 77-71, and fell to the Leopards, 96-53.
Ringgold swept the relays against Laurel Highlands.
The Rams' Ryan Pajak finished first in the 400 (54.78) and 800 (2:03). Clevor Adom (100, 11.67), Maddox Suss (shot put, 36-9), Brayden Wilcher (javelin, 130-8), and Zach Alvarez (pole vault, 10-0) also won individual events.
The Mustangs' Hunter Kooser had a solid opening performance after he won the 110 high hurdles (16.10) and swept the jumps (high jump, 5-8; long jump, 19-9½; triple jump, 42-3½). Teammate Matt Schwertfeger finished first in 1,600 (4:41.5) and 3,200 (10:27). Vincent Blout won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 44.32, Ben Wilson took the discus (94-2½), and Jessiah Lewis broke the tape in the 200 in 24.37 seconds.
Pajak also won the 400 and 800 against the Leopards, as did Dane Wilson in the long jump and Zach Alvarez in the pole vault. The Rams won the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
Belle Vernon won the 400 relay.
The Leopards' Dylan Timko won 100 (11.30) and 200 (24.20). Luke Lynch (110 high hurdles, 18.47), Luke Henderson (1,600, 4:49.5), Ryan White (300 intermediate hurdles, 43.02), Dylan Holliday (3,200, 10:53), Dane Levi (shot put, 43.9), Deaubre Lightfoot (triple jump, 38-1), Chase Ruokonen (high jump, 5-4), and Ryan Kent (discus, 110-2) also had first-place finishes.
Connellsville 116, Albert Gallatin 25 -- The Falcons rolled to victory in the Section 2-AAA opener at Albert Gallatin.
Connellsville's Anthony Mickens (100, 12.08; 200, 24.53) and Austin Molinaro (1,600, 4:54.35; 3,200, 10:51.42) both won two events. The Falcons swept the relays.
Joseph Layman (110 high hurdles, 19.69), Cameron Stern (400, 1:00.67), Elijah Saylor (800, 2:22.26), Nathan Reese (discus, 132-4), Jayden McBride (high jump, 5-10), Taylaun Barrett (long jump, 19-½), Glen Strickler (shot put, 38-10), and Bryson Edwards (triple jump, 38-5½) all won one event for the Falcons.
The Colonials' Quentin Larkin finished first in the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.07) and javelin (148-3).
Girls track & field
Connellsville 89, Albert Gallatin 51 -- The Lady Falcons returned home with a season-opening Section 2-AAA victory.
Halie Pletcher (100, 14.16; 200, 29.58), Kloe Heater (100 high hurdles, 19:13; high jump, 4-6), Raigan Keller (3,200, 15:15.50), Khyler Tony (high jump, 4-6), Allison Painter (javelin, 83-1), Abigail Tikey (triple jump, 27-5), and the 1,600 and 3,200 relays finished first for Connellsville.
Mia Medved (1,600, 5:45.32; 800, 2:38.69), Aleah Valentine (300 intermediate hurdles, 58.94), Grayce Panos (long jump, 15-9; 400, 1:08.10), and Courtlyn Turner (shot put, 26-9; discus, 99-4), and the 400 relay (54.46) had first-place finishes for the Lady Colonials.
Ringgold 78½, Laurel Highlands 71½; Ringgold 78, Belle Vernon 71 -- The Lady Rams swept a Section 2-AAA triangular from the Fillies and Lady Leopards.
Ringgold's Angelina Massey (100, 12.42; 200, 25.43; long jump, 15-5½; triple jump, 34-7), Bella Massey (400, 1:08.18), 3,200 relay, Angelique Mariana (3,200, 13:05), and Abigale Nicholas (high jump, 4-8) had first-place finishes against Laurel Highlands.
Mia Pierce (100 high hurdles, 16.90; shot put, 33-3¾; javelin, 118-1)), Isabella Baker (1,600, 5:52.9; 800, 2:35), 400 relay, Kate Chiado (300 intermediate hurdles, 51.98), and Jaden Brambley (pole vault, 11-0) won events against Ringgold.
Massey won the same four events against Belle Vernon. Abbey Whaley (discus, 82-3; shot put, 31-8¾) and Izzy Shvarts (300 intermediate hurdles, 53.44) also had first-place finishes against the Lady Leopards.
Belle Vernon won the 3,200 and 400 relays against Ringgold.
Emma Fitch (100 high hurdles, 17.12), Rosalyn Perozzi (1,600, 5:47.5; 800, 2:38), Tessa Rodriguez (400, 1:05.8; 3,200, 12:50), Lily Shahan (javelin, 107-9), and Maddie Hoffman (high jump, 4-10) won events against Ringgold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.