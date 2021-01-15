Ringgold scored the final five goals of the game and Elizabeth Forward netted six in a row as both squads were victorious Thursday night in PIHL Class B Division play.
Ringgold defeated visiting Trinity, 7-2, while the Warriors cruised to a 10-4 victory at Central Valley.
The Hillers (0-5-0-0) bookended goals around the Rams' Nathan Boulanger and Zachary Kalinowski for a 2-2 first period.
Boulanger hit the hat trick with the only two goals of the second period, and scored his fourth with a natural hat trick when he beat Chase Bitz early in the third period.
Kenneth Cadwallader and Kalinowski also scored in the third period for Ringgold (9-0-0-0).
The Rams' Jerry Mease faced only 10 shots, while Bitz made 52 saves. Ringgold was 0-for-5 on the power play and Trinity was scoreless on four attempts.
The Warriors (4-5-0-0) led 4-2 after the first period on two goals each from by Tayte Donovan and Matt Karpuska.
Central Valley (0-6-0-0) cut the deficit to a single goal, but Elizabeth Forward responded with goals by Karpuska and Ben Ruskay.
The Warriors then scored the first four goals of the third period with Evan Neal, Jonathan Lust, Zach Motil and Joey Wach all beating Central Valley goalie Nick Lyon.
Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers turned aside 23 shots in the win.
