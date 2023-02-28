Elizabeth Forward and Ringgold closed the PIHL D2 Division regular season Monday night with losses.
Carrick ended any hopes of the Warriors making the playoffs with a 5-2 loss. Bishop Canevin scored two third-period goals to rally past the Rams, 2-1.
Elizabeth Forward (7-9-0-0-2) finishes with 16 points, three points out of a playoff position in the Blue Division. Carrick (9-8-0-0-1) is in a tie with Morgantown for third place with 19 points.
Ringgold (13-4-0-1-0) had already clinched first place in the Blue Division with 27 points. Bishop Canevin (17-1-0-0-0) wins the Gold Division with 34 points.
Elizabeth Forward's Owen Sabatini tied the game 2:48 into the second period, but Carrick countered with three unanswered goals.
The Warriors' Bobby Boord Jr. stopped the Carrick run with a power play goal at 12:43. Carrick added an insurance goal in the third period.
Carrick converted its only power play chance, while Elizabeth Forward was 1-of-3.
Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers stopped 18 shots. Carrick's Logan Keady made 24 saves.
10:42Carrick#21 Max Hagan Cross-Checking - Minor (2:00)
LJ Crouch spotted Ringgold a 1-0 lead with 1:43 left in the first period.
The lead stood until Michael Parzynski II scored the first of his two third period goals at 4:10. He scored the game winner at 12:49.
Ringgold's Collin Moffett had 25 saves. The Crusaders' Dom Frizzi turned aside 16 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.