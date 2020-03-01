The Ringgold and Elizabeth Forward hockey teams open the PIHL Class B quarterfinals tonight.
The Rams finished first in the South Division with a 17-0-0-1 record and a league-best 35 points.
Ringgold begins defense of its league title when it hosts Wilmington at 7:15 p.m. at Rostraver Ice Garden. Wilmington (7-10-0-0) was the fourth place team in the North Division with 14 points.
The Rams defeated Wilmington on the road, 9-2, in the only meeting.
Elizabeth Forward returns to the playoffs after taking a hiatus from play in 2019. The Warriors finished third in the South Division with 21 points and a record of 10-7-0-1.
Elizabeth Forward is on the road at Avonworth for a 9 p.m. start at Baierl Ice Complex. The Antelopes finished second in the North Division with a mark of 11-5-0-1 and 23 points.
The Warriors lost to Avonworth at home, 5-4, in the only game between the teams.
The semifinals will be played Monday, March 9, at the RMU Island Sports Center. The league championship will be played at the UPMC Lemiuex Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 17, at 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
