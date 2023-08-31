Taylor Ramsdell's two goals in the first half Wednesday night carried Charleroi to a 3-0 home victory in Section 2-AA action over visiting Chartiers-Houston.
Ramsdell scored her first goal in the 37th minute and netted her second less than a minute later. Bella Carroto set up the first goal and Rhianna Grogan assisted on the second goal.
Carroto added an insurance goal in the second half off Camryn Musser's corner kick.
Laurel Highlands 2, Belle Vernon 1 -- The Fillies rallied with two goals in the second half for a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Leopards.
Grace West scored the lone goal for Belle Vernon (0-2-0, 0-2-0). Abby Showman made six saves.
Bentworth 2, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Emily Kisner scored both goals in the second half in the Lady Bearcats' Section 2-AA road victory.
Bentworth keeper Cassidy Sicchitano picked up the shutout with 11 saves.
"Waynesburg is a very complete team at this level and on turf they really do a great job at using space and keeping the ball. They were the better team in the first half," said Tyler Hamstra. "We played well in the first half but just needed time to grow into it.
"We got to halftime, made adjustments and the players followed it to a T. I'm really proud of the girls. It's tough to get points on the road, especially there."
Mount Pleasant 3, Trinity 0 -- Rylin Bugosh netted a pair of goals in the first half and Maggie Piper added another in the second half to lead the Lady Vikings to a non-section victory.
Mount Pleasant improves to 1-1-0, while the Lady Hillers slip to 0-2-0.
South Park 10, Yough 0 -- South Park shut out the Lady Cougars for a non-section victory.
Yough goes to 0-3-0 overall. The Lady Eagles improve to 2-1-0.
Thomas Jefferson 6, Connellsville 2 -- The Lady Jaguars' Natalie Lamenza scored a hat trick for a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Connellsville goes to 1-1-0 in the section and 2-1-0 overall. Thomas Jefferson improves to 2-0-0 in the section and 2-1-0 overall.
