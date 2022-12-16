BROWNSVILLE -- The coach is new but the trajectory remains the same for Brownsville's boys basketball team.
Stewart Davis guided the Falcons for three years, culminating with a second-place finish in Section 4-AAA and a playoff berth last season when he was named the section's Coach of the Year. Davis left Brownsville to coach the Laurel Highlands girls basketball team, including his daughter, senior Essence Davis.
Rob Ramsey, who Davis brought in as an assistant coach for the Falcons in the offseason, was elevated to the head coaching job when Davis departed.
Brownsville doesn't look to miss a beat with Ramsey at the helm.
"Offensively it's a lot of the same stuff that Stu ran when he was here," Ramsey said of his team's system. "Defensively it's a little different but not much different.
"Me and Stu come from kind of the same tree. We both played for coach Ken Misiak at Geibel and for coach Mike Brown at California (University of Pa.). We have a lot of the same ideas."
Ramsey has been received well as the new coach.
"It's been great," he said. "We got 14-15 guys who come to work hard. We had a great practice today. We have great seniors and we have good young guys."
Damarion Brown, one of the area's top players, is a senior who Ramsey is leaning on for leadership.
"Damarion is a vocal leader who also leads by example," Ramsey said. "He's getting on guys if they're not running hard or working hard. He makes sure everyone knows what time practice is. He's really like another coach. He's been really responsible. And, obviously, he's a great player, too."
Brown isn't the only Falcon displaying leadership.
"We have a lot of other guys who lead by example," Ramsey said. "Cedric Harrison. Caleb Chiera, who had a 4.0 grade-point average, is like that. He's a great student who had great character. Elijah Brown is the same way.
"Harlan Davis hasn't missed anything in the summer and hasn't missed anything in the fall. He's only a junior but he shows a lot of the same leadership qualities that the seniors do. From everything I've seen on tape from last year, night-in, night-out, he's been the most consistent guy."
When Brownsville tipped off the season with a 66-30 win over Beth-Center at Falcon Fest on Dec. 2, the Falcons' starting lineup consisted of Damarion Brown, Elijan Brown, Harrison and Davis along with Trent Wible.
"Trent is a very good shooter, I look for him to stretch the defense for us," Ramsey said. "Jeremy Praster same thing, he can shoot. We're trying to get his conditioning up. Once he does that, I think he can really contribute.
"Rylan Johnson can play inside and out. When he takes it serious he's as good as anybody, and he can play both sides of the floor. He's very good offensively and defensively, very versatile."
Ramsey sees a couple underclassmen ready to make an impact.
"Jaiden Praster and Cam Phillips," Ramsey said. "Jaiden never misses anything. He does everything I tell him to do and he's an unbelievable ball handler."
Brownsville will again play in Section 4-AAA although the teams have changed slightly. Back are Washington, Waynesburg Central, Charleroi and McGuffey. Gone are Brentwood and Beth-Center, replaced by Mount Pleasant and Yough.
"I think it's a hard section," Ramsey said. "Yough has a ton of talent and great scorers. Washington is Washington. They have a lot of talent this year. McGuffey is unbelievably well coached. I have a lot of respect for coach Mike Fatigante. I think he's one of the most underrated coaches in the WPIAL."
Ramsey's assistant coaches are former Uniontown star guard Harlan Davis, who son is one of the starters, and Ron Polito.
"Harlan Davis does a lot of work with the guards" Ramsey said. "Ron Polito is very well respected and does a lot of work with the defense, getting guys to work hard."
When asked if he's set any long-term goals Ramsey said he prefers not to look too far ahead.
"I think it's in our best interest to take it one day at a time and work hard," Ramsey said, "and then the results will come."
The Falcons open section play on Dec. 16 at Yough.
