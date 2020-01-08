Malik Ramsey scored a game-high 30 points to keep California in the game, but undefeated Brentwood came away with a 66-55 victory on Tuesday in Section 2-AA play at Brentwood.
The Trojans (1-3, 5-6) jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Spartans (5-0, 10-0) cut the halftime deficit to two after outscoring the visitors, 16-8, in the second quarter.
Brentwood had a 24-14 scoring advantage in the third to take a 46-38 lead into the final period. The home team outscored California, 20-17, in the fourth.
The Spartans’ CJ Zieger scored 25 points, and teammate Zach Keib added 14.
