Malik Ramsey scored 33 points in California’s 72-65 Section 2-AA victory over Carmichaels on Friday at Carmichaels Area High School.
The Trojans (3-4, 8-7) took control in the third quarter, as it outscored the Mikes, 20-10, to take a 51-40 lead. Carmichaels (1-6, 6-8) had a 25-21 advantage in the fourth.
California had a 14-11 lead after the first before the Mikes cut the halftime deficit to one at 31-30.
Carmichaels’ Christopher Barrish had a team-high 18 points, and teammate Drake Long scored 16. The Mikes’ Al Cree and Mike Stewart had 10 points apiece.
The Trojans’ Nate O’Savage was also in double figures with 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.