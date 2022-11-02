Brownsville coaching change

Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Brownsville’s Damarion Brown drives to the basket against West Greene during Falcon Fest last year. The Falcons have a new coach for the 2022-23 season as Rob Ramsey steps in for the departed Stewart Davis.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Brownsville’s boys basketball team suffered one of its most incredible losses back in 2003.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.