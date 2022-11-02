Brownsville’s boys basketball team suffered one of its most incredible losses back in 2003.
It was the Jayhawk Tip-Off Classic at Jeannette on Nov. 29 against Geibel Catholic. The Falcons had a four-point lead with 18 seconds left in regulation and a three-point lead with five seconds left when a missed free throw led to a Gators player hitting a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Then after Brownsville made two of three free throws to tie the game with 6.3 seconds left in overtime, that same Gators player drove the court and put in the winning shot with one second left for a stunning 82-80 Geibel victory.
That player was Rob Ramsey, who poured in 40 points for the Gators that night.
That player is now the Falcons new coach.
“That was an incredible game,” Ramsey recalled with a laugh. “We were down 16 with like maybe six minutes left and fought back and won in overtime.”
The Falcons have certainly put aside any animosity Ramsey’s outstanding game caused them that night years ago and elevated him from the assistant coaching position he was hired for during the summer to the head coaching job.
Ramsey replaces Stewart Davis, also a Geibel Catholic graduate, who stepped down after three years with the Falcons to take over the Laurel Highlands girls basketball head coaching job.
“I got a call from a board member at 8:30 on Thursday night to let me know that I had the job,” said Ramsey, who played one year at Belle Vernon, three years with the Gators under legendary coach Ken Misiak and four years at California University of Pa. under coach Bill Brown.
“I was really excited. I think Brownsville is a place where I can really build a great program. There’s a lot of talent here and there’s a lot of passionate people here about sports.
“I think we’re going to have a good year. I think our seniors are going to lead us and we expect to compete for a section championship.”
Ramsey was happy to join Stewart’s coaching staff.
“Late July I came on with him,” Ramsey said. “I think that was a great advantage. I built a relationship with the players over there in the summer, learned their strengths and weaknesses. That’ll make it a smoother transition for the returning players.
“I always had a lot of respect for Stu because he played for Geibel in the ’90s when they were really good. He was always somebody that I looked up to.”
Ramsey, like Davis, had an outstanding career at Geibel. In his four-year high school career he accumulated 1,613 points.
There was a moment during his second year at Geibel that whetted Ramsey’s appetite for coaching.
“Coach Misiak meant a lot to me. He’s a really big reason why I coach today,” Ramsey said. “He had me coach a couple JV games at the LH undergrad tournament when I was only a junior. I fell in love with coaching basketball after that.”
Ramsey was also a great baseball player for the Gators, mainly as a pitcher and center fielder.
“I loved baseball,” Ramsey said. “I wanted to be a baseball player more than anything. I miss baseball a lot. I lot of friends that I still talk are from baseball. That was a great experience.”
Brownsville is coming off a 12-9 season that included a 9-3 mark in Section 4-AAA where it finished in second place and qualified for the WPIAL playoffs. The Falcons will play in the same section again although the teams have changed slightly.
Ramsey feels his team is headed in the right direction.
“I think the culture is already there,” Ramsey said. “Stu did a great job building that culture and I’m just going to try to carry that on.”
Part of Ramsey’s coaching philosophy comes from those he played under.
“I take a great deal from all the coaches I played for,” Ramsey said. “A lot of my defense comes from what coach Brown taught me when I played for him, man-to-man defense and rebounding and trying to cut out the other team’s transition defense.
“Offensively, a lot of it comes from coach Misiak and a lot comes from when I was coaching at Serra (Catholic) for six years with Vince Gibbons.”
The 36-year old Ramsey and his wife Melissa have three children. Son Mason is 12, daughter Naima is 5 and son Owen is 3.
Ramsey is looking forward to his first head coaching job.
“I’m ready for it,” Ramsey said. “I look forward to the challenge. I’ve had about 10-plus years of assistant coaching experience to prepare me for this.”
