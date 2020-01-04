COAL CENTER -- California’s Malik Ramsey went over 1,000 career points Friday night, but the Trojans lost to visiting Serra Catholic, 71-63, in a Section 2-AA action.
California coach Aaron Balla said his team was prepared for the important game and aware Ramsey was close to the achievement.
“It was the elephant in the room and we addressed it early, but we knew it was an important game in conference play,” said California coach Aaron Balla. “We handled it well, but credit Serra with doing things to win.”
“I have been dreaming about this since I picked up a basketball and it means the world to me,” said a humble Ramsey, who is in his second year at Cal after transferring from Laurel Highlands. “I just wish we would have won the game, though.”
Ramsey finished with a team-high 21 points and was joined in double figures by Cochise Ryan (12), Jaeden Zuzak (11), and Kwondre Porter (10).
The teams played at a frantic pace for most of the first half and played even in the opening quarter as neither team led by more than three points in the frame.
Serra (5-4, 4-0) led 17-16 after the first quarter and the Eagles scored the first five points of the second quarter to take control of the game.
Down 31-23, the Trojans (5-5, 1-2) scored six quick points to cut their deficit to two, but the Eagles closed the half on a 12-7 run to take a 43-36 lead into halftime.
“When you have 12 turnovers in the first half, it is hard to do anything,” Balla said. “Not controlling the ball in a high-caliber game is not going to get it done.
“If you don’t control the ball, you won’t win games.”
Ramsey recorded his 1,000th point on a fast break give-and-go from Ryan with 5:53 to go in the third quarter. The game was stopped briefly so Ramsey could be honored.
“He set me up with a great pass,” Ramsey said.
The Trojans were not able to get any closer than six points in the fourth quarter and the Eagles held on for the road victory.
Jayden Bristol (26) and Joshia Dais (21) combined for 47 points to pace the Eagles, who remain tied atop the section standings.
The Trojans face a tough week as they are on the road to face co-section leader Brentwood Tuesday, before hosting Jeannette Friday.
“We definitely have to win out,” Balla said about getting back into the section title race. “Hopefully, we can get these guys heads back on.”
Section 2-AA
Serra Catholic 17-26-11-17 -- 71
California 16-20-12-15 -- 63
Cal: Malik Ramsey 21, Cochise Ryan 12, Jaeden Zuzak 11, Kwondre Porter 10. Serra: Jayden Bristol 26, Joshia Dais 21, Mark Thomas 10. Records: California (1-2, 5-5), Serra (4-0, 5-4).
