Darryl Ray scored two goals in each half Monday night to lead California to a season-opening 9-0 non-section victory at Brentwood.
Caleb Amoroso netted a pair of goals in the second half, while Kris Weston, Matt Sawa and Adam Augustine scored one apiece.
Weston assisted on two goals. Sawa, Tristan Slavick, Augustine, Ray and Josh Walters all set up one goal.
Alex Merritt made four saves to preserve the shutout.
Uniontown 2, Laurel Highlands 1 -- Rocco Furrer's second-half goal lifted the Red Raiders to a non-section road win at Laurel Highlands.
Furrer scored the game-winner with 4:54 left in the match.
The Red Raiders' Ethan Roebuck opened the scoring at 34:26 in the first half. The Mustangs' Tim Lacek tied the match with 1:33 left in the half.
Uniontown's Tommy Hriscisce made five saves in the victory. Laurel Highlands keeper Luke Simpson turned aside eight shots.
Girls tennis
Mount Pleasant 3, Greensburg C.C. 2 -- The Lady Vikings swept the doubles and won third singles for a Section 1-AA road win over the Lady Centurions.
Addison Reese and Ella Alakson were victorious at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-1. Danica Trainer and Ryleigh Drzal dropped only one game in their straight-sets win at No. 2 doubles.
Emma Scanlon needed three sets at No. 3 singles to clinch the match. Scanlon won by the scores, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Greensburg C.C.'s Sasha Hoffman shut out Alivia Fallon at No. 1 singles. Belle Fullman fell in three sets at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
Southmoreland 5, Greensburg Salem 0 -- The Lady Scots swept past Greensburg Salem for a Section 1-AA victory.
Amelia Miller, Bea Pawlikowsky and Carlie Cameron won their singles matches. Alyson Gaborko and Eva Martin were victorious at No. 1 doubles. McKenzie Thompson and Olivia Love finished the sweep at No. 2 doubles.
Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 1 -- Jayden Groh won the Lady Falcons' lone match at second singles in a Section 1-AAA loss to the Lady Cavaliers.
Girls soccer
Charleroi 3, Bentworth 1 -- The Lady Cougars scored two goals in the second half to open Section 2-A play with a road victory.
McKenna DeUnger's goal at 23:57 gave Charleroi a 2-0 lead, but Isabella Moyer cut the Lady Bearcats' deficit in half nine minutes later. Bella Carroto scored an insurance goal with 8:12 left to play.
Charleroi led 1-0 at halftime on DeUnger's goal at 7:33.
Thomas Jefferson 8, Belle Vernon 1 -- The Lady Leopards dropped their Section 2-AAA opening match to the visiting Lady Jaguars.
Ava Butchki scored Belle Vernon's lone goal in the second half on a pass from Sammy Mincone.
Connellsville 5, Ringgold 2 -- The Lady Falcons were victorious in their first Section 2-AAA match against the visiting Lady Rams.
Ringgold's Imani Arnold opened the scoring at 37:42.
Connellsville (1-0, 2-0) rallied for the next five goals.
Molly Gillott tied the match on a goal set up by Grace Bosnic at 34:30. Emma Tikey curved a corner kick into the net at 13:03 to give the Lady Falcons the lead, 2-1.
Tikey, set up by Rylee Leasher, extended the home team's lead to 3-1 with 29:34 left in the match.
Claudia Prinkey netted an unassisted goal 11 minutes later. Leasher scored the final goal on an assist from Bosnic with 14:38 left in the match.
Olivia Wilson scored for the Lady Rams (0-1, 0-1) with 6:18 to go in the second half.
Connellsville freshman keeper Sara Tinkey made four saves. Ringgold's Emily Dolano turned aside 13 shots.
The Lady Falcons play Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday.
Southmoreland 5, Brownsville 1 -- Megan Mehall netted a hat trick in the Lady Scots' non-section road victory at Redstone Field.
Southmoreland evens its overall mark at 1-1. The loss was the season opener for the Lady Falcons.
Girls volleyball
Frazier 3, Charleroi 0 -- The defending WPIAL Class A champions opened the 2023 season with a non-section victory against the Lady Cougars in straight sets.
The Lady Commodores won by the scores, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18.
Addison Schultz (8 kills, 4 blocks), Maddie Salisbury (7 kills), Gracen Hartman (15 assists), Allie Monack (10 assists), Molly Yauch (20 digs), and Grace Vaughn (13 service points) all had solid performances for Frazier.
