CONNELLSVILLE -- The Belle Vernon girls soccer team avenged an earlier Section 2-AAA loss to Connellsville with a 4-0 road victory Monday night at Connellsville Stadium.
Connellsville (9-2) remains atop the standings with an 8-1 section record. Belle Vernon closes the gap, improving to 7-2 in the section and 10-3 overall. Both teams have three section matches remaining.
"This is a huge win," said Belle Vernon coach Tracy Lovett. "They beat us 1-0 on a direct free kick (in the first meeting). The girls were upset over that.
"The last time it was even. We outplayed them tonight. We told the girls on the bus were are going to score on this team. We get the first goal and we can beat them."
"They dictated play from the get-go," said Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar. "I told the girls they get the first goal and hold on. That's what happened."
The Lady Falcons' Jocelyn Gratchic scored the lone goal of the first match, finding the back of the net on a free kick from outside the box late in the first half after a foul was called against Mary Kate Lape.
The match Monday also was on track to be a 1-0 final until the Lady Leopards broke down Connellsville's young defense in the second half.
Melayna Morgan capitalized on a Connellsville defensive breakdown with 23:03 left in the first halt. Morgan Einodshofer passed the ball to Morgan down the right sideline.
Morgan broke alone to the left of Connellsville goalkeeper Madison Kinneer and deposited the ball past the diving keeper for a 1-0 lead.
Rain pelted the field through most of the second half, and as the showers intensified, so did Belle Vernon's offensive pressure. However, an outstanding effort by Kinneer kept Connellsville within a goal until until midway through the half.
Kinneer stopped a Farrah Reader breakaway early in the half, and came up big again when she stopped a point blank shot from Morgan.
Belle Vernon doubled its lead at 20:29 when Neveah Hamborsky was called for a foul against Reader in the box. Einodshofer buried the PK for a 2-0 lead.
Reader finally beat Kinneer with 7:15 left in the match when she pushed the ball into the center of the box and made a nice spin move before depositing the ball into the net.
Reader added a second goal three minutes later when she again broke free on the goal. Kinneer made the initial save, but the rebound ricocheted back to Reader and the ball slipped across the goal line.
"(Madison's) been tested. In our 4-3 overtime wins, she single-handedly won those games," praised Puskar.
While Kinneer was busy in the Connellsville net, the Lady Leopards' Victoria Rodriguez posted her fourth shutout in a row after making eight saves.
Belle Vernon managed to take Lape, the leading scorer in the WPIAL out of the game, out of her rhythm, limiting her free runs through the offensive zone.
"We had faster, physical defenders on Mary Kate. And, we man-marked up high on Neveah Hamborsky," explained Lovett.
The Lady Falcons had a short bench due to a couple season-ending injuries and other assorted reasons, but Puskar did not want to use the depleted lineup as an excuse.
"We have girls playing positions they never played before," said Puskar. "They battled their butts off. They worked hard. We played two freshmen and they played their hearts out."
