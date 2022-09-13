Farrah Reader scored a natural hat trick in the first half Monday night to lead Belle Vernon to a 4-0 Section 2-AAA victory against visiting Albert Gallatin.
Melayna Morgan, Grace West and Ava Scalise assisted on the goals. Scalise scored the only goal of the second half.
Victoria Rodriguez made four saves to preserve the shutout for Belle Vernon (1-3-0, 2-3-1).
Bentworth 2, Monessen 1 -- The Lady Bearcats' Meredith Allender scored the game-winning goal with about 15 minutes remaining in the second half of the Section 2-A match.
Bentworth's Emily Kisner tied the match in the first half after Monessen scored the opening goal. Tessa Charpentier assisted on both goals.
"I am really proud of the girls," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "I am so proud of (Meredith Allender). She and Brina Orsatti have been knocking at the door all season. They are going to score a lot of goals in their career.
"Tessa Charpentier and Emily Kisner looked like the top-2 players on the field tonight and really creates a lot for us."
Bentworth 3, Brentwood 1 -- Jerzy Timlin, Ryan Colbert and Coltyn Lusk scored one goal each in the Bearcats' non-section victory over the Spartans.
Julian Hays, Lusk and Ryan Moessner assisted on the goals for Bentworth (4-3). Landon Urcho and DJ Hays shared duties in the net and combined for six saves.
Charleroi 5, Yough 0 -- Joel Chambers scored two goals in the Cougars' non-section victory against the Cougars.
Arlo McIntyre, Landon Barcus and Bryce Large all scored one goal in the victory.
Bentworth 3, McGuffey 1 -- The home team tied the Section 3-AA match in the second set, but the Lady Bearcats won the final two for the road victory.
Bentworth won the opening set, 26-24, and McGuffey tied the match with a 25-12 win in the second set. Bentworth secured the victory by taking the final two sets, 25-23, 25-15.
Grace Skerbetz (7 kills, 5 digs, 1 block), Sarah Schiccitano (3 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks), Emily Wise (6 kills, 1 block), Jocelyn Babirad (4 digs, 1 block, 3 aces, 24 assists), Chelsea Dindal (8 kills, 3 digs, 6 aces), and Haylee Wolfe (9 digs, 1 ace) all contributed to the section victory.
