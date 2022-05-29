SHIPPENSBURG -- The publisher of the PIAA track meet program will have to make a couple minor alterations when laying out record section page in the 2023 book.
The last name remains the same in the girls Class AA 3,200, but the first name, year and new record time will need to be updated after Jolena Quarzo's historic run early Saturday morning.
The younger Quarzo, a junior, lowered the PIAA meet mark of 10:25.91 set by older sister Gionna in 2019 to successfully defend her state gold medal with a time of 10:19.41.
"I kept (her sister's record time) in mind. But, if I didn't get it, I have next year," said Quarzo. "She got it when she was a junior. We talked and she said I want you to get it. She told me I already ran a 10:27, so it shouldn't be a problem for me. Go out confident and keep a good pace.
"Gionna is still in Indianapolis (after qualifying for the NCAA Division I national championship in the 10,000 meters). We talked after the mile (Friday) and she said you ran a great mile. You got this. Go for it.
"I did not think I would get a 10:19. I thought 10:22 or 10:23 would be pretty good. When I heard 10:19, I was like wow."
Quarzo opened with a 5:05.83 in the first 1,600 and then covered the final four laps in 5:13.58. She basically ran the final 2,800 meters by herself, lapping a good portion of the large field.
"The first mile, I felt really good. By the last 800 I was pretty tired, but I was keeping a good pace," explained Quarzo. "I started feeling it after the mile. I wanted to hit 5:10. I was told 5:05, so this is good. (Running) 5:05 is pushing it. If you can do it, do it.
"The second mile you can slow down a tick."
Not only was Quarzo aware of her pace, but so was the large crowd with lap-by-lap updates from the public address announcer.
"I definitely was (hearing the PA announcer). I heard him say you're on record pace, said Quarzo. "'Move it, you got to go.'
"After the mile, I heard everyone screaming.
"It was so nice, to have all those people in the stands screaming. It just made me get pumped up."
